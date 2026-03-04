HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 - Media OutReach Newswire, Asia Pacific's Global Newswire, has introduced functionality for AI search, empowering brands and boosting PR visibility.The AI search enabling tech, in combination with Media OutReach Newswire's guaranteed online news posting exclusively on real and authentic media, enhance SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI search. This increases the visibility and reach of press releases distributed via Media OutReach Newswire.Schema Markup Code is added to Media OutReach Newswire press releases posted online. This key piece of technology significantly enhances both SEO and GEO.The code helps search engines index, find and list content in search results, while making AI models like LLMs discover, understand, surface and cite content in AI generated answers – increasing the visibility and reach of press releases.LLMs and other AI models rely heavily on credible, and authoritative online sources, and among the top-ranked are authentic news media sites – sources with authority, content frequency, consistency and with strong E-E-A-T signals, signalling authenticity.MediaOutReach Newswire is the only global newswire that offers Guaranteed Online Posting exclusively on real, authentic news media sites.Press releases with Schema Markup code, published verbatim on real online news media sites, are seen by LLMs as trusted information, enhancing both SEO and GEO. As a result, Media OutReach Newswire's press release distribution builds trust with journalists and audiences, while empowering SEO, GEO for AI search and LLM citations.Jennifer Kok, Founder & CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, said: "As part of our continuous strive to redefine press release distribution, we are pleased to introduce this research-based technology, which, combined with our guaranteed online news postings, empowers both SEO, GEO for AI search, as well as LLM citations. I am proud of our strong focus on innovation and that we the only newswire that provides guaranteed online news posting exclusively and 100% on real, authentic news media."Media OutReach Newswire continuously adopts and develops AI technology to further improve its Total Communications Solutions, helping PR professionals achieve success, with targeted distribution, direct journalist access, guaranteed visibility on real news media, data insights, ready-to-use reporting, and C-suite ready PR campaign intelligence showing ROI.

