HKSTP leads delegation to unlock Hong Kong-Italy innovation at Milan event

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2025 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) showcased a dynamic presence at the "Think Business, Think Hong Kong" (TBTHK) symposium organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) held in Milan on 27 November 2025, spotlighting Hong Kong's strategic role as a global innovation and technology hub, and vital superconnector between China and Europe. HKSTP participated in the "Innovation and Technology" thematic session, leading a delegation of nine high-potential tech ventures exploring collaboration and market expansion opportunities in Italy and across the European Union.

Italy is a strong representative of Europe's innovation ecosystem and is rapidly accelerating digital transformation efforts, with the market projected to reach US$166B by 2030. Fast-growing, innovative sectors like AI are of central focus, with Italy recently becoming the first EU country to approve a comprehensive law regulating the use of AI — representing both an increase in adoption and governmental focus. Digital health is another sector with high growth potential in the region, as the market is expected to hit US$39.7B by 2032.



With the aim of strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties between Hong Kong and Italy, the event convened over 1,000 participants. These included government officials, business leaders, investors, and innovators across the regions. HKSTP seeks to empower tech ventures to scale globally, focusing on sectors with active investment from Italy and the EU, such as AI, robotics, life and health technologies, creative technologies and smart city solutions.



TBTHK Milan provided the perfect platform for HKSTP delegation to showcase their innovative solutions to the Italian market:

Nuvatech Limited – Developed the world's first AI-powered virtual fitting room.

Westwell Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited – Innovative AI logistics company expanding EU via Italy and Germany

Robocore Technology Limited – Leading developer of applications for robotic platforms, recently closed a series D funding round for global expansion of its telemedicine robotics to EU.

Other Park companies in attendance were Pantheon Lab Limited, i2Cool Limited, Blue Pin Limited, HairCosys Limited, Vidi Labs Limited, and Insilico Medicine.



Hong Kong: A Strategic Gateway for EU-Asia Innovation



Terry Wong, CEO, HKSTP said: "As a superconnector, HKSTP facilitates cross-border collaboration, technology and talent exchange, plus capital flow between Hong Kong, China, and rising global innovation powers like Italy and the EU. By bringing some of our high‑potential park companies to the TBTHK symposium, HKSTP connects Milan's design and manufacturing strengths with the GBA's world-class innovation, manufacturing and huge growth market opportunities."



Hong Kong's strategic location and robust innovation ecosystem make it an ideal launchpad for European companies seeking access to the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and broader Asian markets. The EU is Hong Kong's fourth-largest trading partner and represents the largest foreign business community in Hong Kong.



Innovating Together for a Collaborative Future



HKSTP's ecosystem today is home over 2,400 tech companies from 27 countries, including 12 unicorns, and maintains partnerships with over 500 public and private market-leading organisations worldwide.



During the event, park company representatives joined the I&T and creative thematic panel sessions, highlighting Hong Kong's pivotal role as a global superconnector, as well as its inclusive culture and positioning as the ideal Asian hub for international creative and innovation partnerships.



HKSTP also hosted a branded pavilion to showcase its tech ventures, engage in one-on-one business matching, and participate in strategic meetings with Italian corporates, venture capital firms, and government agencies including Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Italian Trade Agency, MIND Milano Innovation District.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.