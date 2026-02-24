Corporate

Hong Kong tech delegation targets expansion at Mobile World Congress

February 24, 2026 | 13:48
(0) user say
A group of technology companies from the city will attend the Barcelona trade fair to explore international partnerships and showcase innovations to global industry buyers.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 February 2026 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in collaboration with Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will lead a delegation of 21 Hong Kong tech companies and institutions to showcase at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026—the world's premier connectivity event, and debut at 4 Years From Now (4YFN) 2026—a global stage for start-ups, taking place concurrently 2-5 March in Barcelona, Spain.

Building on the momentum from MWC 2025—the Delegation will be featuring solutions beyond the Connectivity category, covering focus areas across Devices and Systems, Digital Transformation and support from Ecosystem Partners. The Pavilion duet ought to give a more comprehensive picture of Hong Kong's innovation and technology (I&T) capabilities in engaging global telecom leaders, enterprise decision-makers, industry partners, and investors, bridging cutting-edge research and development (R&D) into real-world applications and propelling Hong Kong's I&T sector onto the international stage.

Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development, HKSTP said, "MWC is a global bellwether for communications technology and tech companies at any stage, to connect with the industry and investors, to have a solid ground that validate solutions, catalyse pilot projects, accelerate commercialisation, and scale internationally."

Iris Wong, Director, Merchandise Trade and Innovation / Director, External Relations, HKTDC, said, "The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion is an ideal platform for Hong Kong tech enterprises to present their latest R&D achievements at major international tech gatherings, support their journey to explore overseas markets, while highlighting Hong Kong's strengths as an international innovation and technology hub."

A series of dialogues and exchanges, spanning from networking reception and themed talks to pitching sessions, will take place throughout the events at the Pavilion to facilitate partnerships and investment opportunities for innovative solutions that are market-ready with high potential for market expansion, in particular, Asmote and Cresento under "Connectivity" make stellar examples of the notion:
  • 5G & 6G for Communication, Sensing, and AI computingShannon & Turing, (Asmote), located at MWC, specialises in mmWave technology for Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) technology—drone communications and control—rising to the occasion as the city advances its low-altitude economy initiatives, while winning favors for its efficiency in managing industrial scenarios such as smart ports and dark factories. The company previously secured the world's first 26GHz mmWave 5G commercial communications project, demonstrating its leadership in industrial-grade applications.
  • Smart Performance Insights for Sport Cresento, located at 4YFN, focused on developing an AI-powered shin guard to deliver real-time insights—performance analytics, team leaderboards, and more—with a design that incorporates into gears that athletes already wear and creates minimal friction for, in particular, football players to adapt, will be moving from prototypes to pilot collaborations with European football clubs, academies and sport tech platforms and distributors.
HKSTP continues to join hands with HKTDC to support Hong Kong tech enterprises to "go global" by jointly organising the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion to build bridges linking tech companies with the world. This expedites the industry's progress in internationalisation to meet the growing demand for I&T globally. This will attract talents, facilitate forward-looking investments and explore opportunities globally, realising the mission of entrepreneurs to reach out to the world and further consolidate Hong Kong's position as an international I&T hub.

Mobile World Congress Barcelona (MWC) & 4 Years From Now (4YFN)
Date: 2-5 March 2026
Venue: Fira Gran Via, Av. Joan Carles I, 64, 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain

Hong Kong Tech Pavilion:
MWC – Booth 6E44 at Hall 6
4YFN – Booth 8.1B31 at Hall 8.1

Please visit https://bit.ly/MWC2026HKTech for more information on Hong Kong Tech Pavilion and the exhibitors.

Appendix: Full list of 21 tech entities showcasing at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion during MWC and 4YFN 2026 (in alphabetical order)
No. Name of Tech Company / Institution Category
MWC 2026 – Booth 6E44 at Hall 6
1 Entoptica Limited Devices & Systems
2 eSIX Connectivity
3 Faraconix Technologies Co., Ltd. Connectivity
4 FreightAmigo Services Limited Digital Transformation
5 Glassdio Scientific Company Limited Connectivity
6 Harvest Elite International Limited Digital Transformation
7 HongKong Umedia Limited Devices & Systems
8 iASPEC Services Limited Digital Transformation
9 InvestHK Ecosystem Partners
10 Robocore Technology Limited Devices & Systems
11 Shannon & Turing Technology Limited Connectivity
12 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Ecosystem Partners
13 Xeroptix Technology Devices & Systems
4YFN 2026 – Booth 8.1B31 at Hall 8.1
14 AIGM Limited Digital Transformation
15 BWSea Technology (HK) Co., Limited Digital Transformation
16 Cresento Limited Devices & Systems
17 GoGoChart Technology Limited Digital Transformation
18 HairCoSys Limited Devices & Systems
19 KNQ Technology Limited Digital Transformation
20 Solos Technology Limited Devices & Systems
21 Vista Innotech Limited Devices & Systems

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org

By Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hong kong HKSTP Mobile World Congress

