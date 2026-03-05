Vietnam a strategic growth engine for Asia-Pacific: CEO survey

As geopolitical volatility, technological disruption and economic recalibration reshape the global landscape, Vietnam is emerging as one of the region’s most compelling bright spots. Drawing on Asia-Pacific and Vietnam‑specific insights from the 29th CEO Survey, the findings illustrate a decisive shift in CEO priorities: from navigating near‑term turbulence to building the structural capabilities needed to transform for long‑term growth. Vietnam’s trajectory – anchored by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, deepening integration into global supply chains and continued regulatory modernisation, positions the country at the centre of this regional reinvention.

What stands out in this year’s survey is the contrast between regional caution and Vietnam’s rising strategic profile. Even as global CEOs recalibrate expectations around growth and performance, Asia-Pacific leaders are signalling renewed confidence in Vietnam as an investment destination, innovation hub and emerging anchor in diversified supply‑chain networks.

Mai Viet Hung Tran, general director of PwC Vietnam, reflected,“In today's rapidly changing world, our 29th Annual Global CEO Survey highlights a key challenge for leaders: balancing the need to manage emerging risks while setting the stage for future growth. Vietnam is uniquely positioned at this moment. Despite regional caution, our nation is a top three investment choice for Asia-Pacific CEOs and a pivotal hub in the global reconfiguration of trade and supply chains.​"

"Realising this opportunity will require decisive action. Businesses need stronger foundations in data, talent and governance to convert AI from promise into performance. Cybersecurity must move from a technical concern to a central boardroom focus. Above all, leaders must master a dual agenda by strengthening near term resilience while simultaneously reinventing their organisations for the future.​"

"While challenges are intensifying, the potential for Vietnamese businesses that act with foresight is vast. Those that invest early, adapt boldly and lead with intent can turn uncertainty into a source of long-term advantage,” Tran added.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to contribute nearly 60 per cent of global growth in 2026, yet CEOs across the region continue to grapple with persistent headwinds, from inflationary pressures to fragile geopolitics. Against this backdrop, Vietnam’s economic outlook remains notably strong. As highlighted in the CEO29 Asia-Pacific findings, Vietnam is positioned for significant outperformance with an actual GDP growth of 8.02 per cent in 2025 while the country sets GDP growth at 10 per cent for period from 2026 to 2030, driven by resilient domestic consumption, planned increases of 20 - 30 per cent in public infrastructure investment and expected 8 per cent export expansion in 2026, even amid global trade tensions.

Vietnam’s continued rise as a regional outlier is also supported by a regulatory environment that is becoming more transparent, predictable and investor‑friendly. The Investment Law 2025, which took effect on March 1, 2026, is now simplifying administrative procedures, enhancing legal certainty and strengthening investor protections, further bolstering Vietnam’s attractiveness to foreign investors and reinforcing long‑term private‑sector competitiveness.

The convergence of economic resilience and regulatory modernisation has created a wave of optimism among investors and business leaders. This aligns with broader CEO sentiment captured in the survey: Vietnam is now among the top three destinations for Asia-Pacific CEOs planning outbound investment following the US (42 per cent) and ahead of the China Mainland (14 per cent), with interest in Vietnam rising sharply from 8 per cent to 15 per cent within on-year.

This year’s survey reveals a dual reality for Asia-Pacific CEOs. In the short term, confidence has softened amid slower‑than‑expected global recovery and ongoing market volatility. Only 21 per cent of Asia-Pacific CEOs express confidence in their own near‑term revenue prospects, down from 34 per cent the previous year. However, confidence in the medium term rebounds significantly, with 51 per cent expecting stronger growth over the next three years, reflecting a belief that investments made today in technology, talent and operational resilience will deliver meaningful returns.

This long‑term optimism is even more pronounced in Vietnam‑related perspectives. Strong fundamentals, combined with the country’s central role in “China+1” strategies and regional manufacturing diversification, are prompting more CEOs to prioritise Vietnam in their investment roadmaps.

Technology transformation is clearly rising on the CEO agenda. While 39 per cent of Asia-Pacific CEOs report revenue gains from AI and 26 per cent report cost reductions, nearly half of companies continue to struggle to translate AI initiatives into financial impact. The survey underscores that companies with strong foundations: robust data governance, integrated digital systems, reliable investment and Responsible AI protocols, are twice as likely to see measurable benefits.

At the same time, cybersecurity has become the top CEO concern, with exposure to cyber risk rising from 23 per cent to 39 per cent, overtaking concerns about inflation and macroeconomic volatility. Vietnam’s fast‑growing digital economy, particularly in manufacturing, fintech and export services, makes cybersecurity readiness both a national priority and a business imperative.

The survey also highlights significant shifts in workforce structure as automation and AI mature. CEOs anticipate a reduction in junior roles (45 per cent) but expect mid‑level positions to expand (46 per cent), reflecting growing demand for talent capable of oversight, complex decision‑making and AI‑enabled process management.

Vietnam’s export performance remains a cornerstone of its economic strength. Despite facing a 20 per cent US tariff, the country’s exports grew 17 per cent in 2025, driven by nearly 28 per cent growth in shipments to the US. However, 86 per cent of Vietnamese manufacturers expect challenges in 2026 as full‑year tariff effects materialise, especially in apparel, furniture and agriculture. These pressures further emphasise the need for businesses to strengthen supply‑chain resilience and diversify markets – efforts that are supported by improved regulatory clarity following recent legal reforms.

To translate Vietnam’s growing economic momentum into sustained, long‑term advantage, business leaders must embrace reinvention as a continuous discipline rather than a one‑off initiative. The findings signal a clear inflection point: organisations that outperform are those that move with speed and intention to reshape their business models for an AI‑powered, trust‑driven and rapidly evolving marketplace.

Vietnam leads ASEAN in EV market growth Vietnam is emerging as a regional frontrunner in the transition to electric mobility, driven by rapid market growth and rising electrification.

Delivering urban railways and transit-oriented development Vietnam’s efforts to expand urban rail and sustainable city development have increased attention on transit-oriented development and digital delivery tools. Giang My Huong, director of Capital Projects and Infrastructure at PwC Vietnam, shared with VIR’s Khanh Linh how PwC is supporting climate-resilient urban transport delivery.