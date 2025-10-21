Corporate

HKSTP-HKTDC Middle East Mission: 200 Belt-and-Road Matchings-Science Diplomacy or Market Diversification?

October 21, 2025 | 10:49
(0) user say
Med-tech demos in Abu Dhabi frame innovation as trade glue, hinting that Hong Kong start-ups now view geopolitical corridors as commercial lifelines, not political slogans.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 October 2025 - The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in collaboration with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), recently led 22 Hong Kong technology companies to two premier innovation events, GITEX Global and Expand North Star, on Oct 12-17 in Dubai. The delegation attracted numerous visitors to the exhibition pavilions and facilitated more than 200 targeted business matchings, connecting park companies with international resources and partnerships. The delegation served as a strong representation of Hong Kong's strengths as a global innovation and technology hub.

"Expansion of global innovation ecosystems is vital for startups with global ambition. That's why HKSTP is stepping up our mission to foster connections between East and West through innovation, linking the Middle East with Hong Kong, China mainland, and other Asian markets. HKSTP's innovation ecosystem and the fast-growing HK-GBA I&T hub connects Middle East innovators to China and Asia via the Belt & Road Initiative, opening seamless access to 2.3 billion consumers." said Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP.

The park companies from HKSTP participated in events spanning AI, life and health, green technology, and more, highlights included:

  • Robocore – Innovative robotics solutions that enhance automation across various industries including hospital, elderly care, and retail with advanced technologies.
  • i2Cool – Passive radiative cooling paint that provides zero-energy cooling solutions, serving a wide range of industries including construction, chemical processing, telecom, renewable energy, logistics, grain storage, and solar power.
  • eSix – Cost-effective virtual Metro Ethernet and industrial-grade 5G solutions, including ultra-range maritime CPE with 80km coverage.

Another park company Comba Telecom, a global leader in wireless connectivity and network infrastructure solutions, also made strategic inroads into the region, establishing a partnership with Nedaa, a specialised UAE telecommunications provider. This collaboration will advance next-generation communication technologies across the UAE and surrounding regions, focusing on secure network solutions, enhanced indoor-outdoor wireless coverage, and 5G network deployment.

These advancements further solidified Hong Kong's position as an ideal launchpad for Middle East innovators seeking opportunities in Asia and vice versa. HKSTP is proud to serve as an international I&T hub for Hong Kong and Asia-Pacific, with over 10 park companies joining the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) later this month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

By Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HKSTP HKTDC technology companies Innovation events Global ambition

