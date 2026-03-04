AEON Bank enables zakat payments via Tulus Digital partnership

Ultimate Convenience : No queues, no physical counters. Pay anytime, anywhere, in just a few steps.

Comprehensive Coverage : It supports 11 types of Zakat, including Zakat Fitrah, Pendapatan (Income), Perniagaan (Business), Emas (Gold), KWSP and more.

Built-in Shariah Integrity : Every Zakat payment includes the digital Aqad (contract), ensuring your contribution is sah and compliant with Shariah principles.

Automated Record-Keeping : Receive an immediate in-app receipt and a formal notification from Tulus Digital. Official tax-deductible receipts from state authorities are easily accessible via their respective portals.

Zakat payment receipt within the AEON Bank app

Zakat payment notification email from Tulus Digital, sent to the customer’s registered email address

Official Zakat receipt issued by the respective Zakat agency, accessible via the agency’s website

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 - AEON Bank, the first digital Islamic bank in Malaysia, has gone live with its Zakat feature on its digital banking app, making it easier than ever for Muslim customers to fulfil their mandatory obligation of Zakat Fitrah payment during the month of Ramadan.This Zakat payment feature is made possible through a strategic partnership with Tulus Digital, an Islamic social finance fintech platform that serves as an authorized agent of the State Zakat authorities, including Pusat Pungutan Zakat MAIWP and Lembaga Zakat Selangor. Together, the collaboration provides a sah, secure, seamless end-to-end digital solution that effectively brings the Zakat payment directly to customers’ smartphones.AEON Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, YM Raja Datin Paduka Teh Maimunah Raja Abdul Aziz said, “At AEON Bank, we believe that digital banking should be more than just about managing money; it should also support your lifestyle and values. By enabling the Zakat feature in our app, we are fulfilling the amanah to make mandatory religious obligations as convenient and stress-free as possible. This partnership with Tulus Digital is about merging ethical technology - just in time for Ramadan, allowing our customers to focus on their Rukun Islam amal ibadah while we facilitate the technical details.”Why Paying Your Zakat via AEON Bank App is Sah and SeamlessTulus Digital’s Commercial Director, Ubaida Othman, added, “Our key focus is to enable secure, Shariah guided digital payments and social finance solutions. Tulus Digital provides payment settlement via secure API integrations, mobile applications, and enterprise-grade payment rails, directly into institutional bank accounts, serving state zakat authorities, corporate partners, and financial institutions across Malaysia. Through our strategic partnership with AEON Bank, we are committed to strengthen the country’s Islamic finance digital economy by combining ethical technology, Shariah governance, and purpose-driven financial innovation.”Pay Your Zakat in 4 Simple StepsStep 1 : Log in to the AEON Bank appDownload the AEON Bank app and activate your Savings Account-i.Step 2 : Select “Zakat” icon on the app’s home screenClick on the Zakat app on the Home screen and choose the authorised Zakat agency and the type of Zakat contribution.Step 3 : Enter required detailsFill in the necessary payment information, including the number of dependents or selected rice category (for Zakat Fitrah only).Step 4 : Confirm and complete paymentReview the details, click on the ‘T&C’ and ‘Aqad’, and authorise the transaction securely within the app to complete your Zakat contribution.Upon successful payment, customers will receive :The introduction of the Zakat feature on the AEON Bank app further strengthens the Bank’s suite of digital utility services, seamlessly integrating financial and Shariah obligations in one secure digital platform. The service currently facilitates payments for Lembaga Zakat Selangor and Pusat Pungutan Zakat MAIWP, and AEON Bank will progressively enable contributions to other state Zakat authorities in the near future - all part of its commitment to expand accessible and trusted digital financial solutions anchored on Shariah governance and integrity.https://aeonbank.com.my/

