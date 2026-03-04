Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vinhomes Green Paradise pursues global smart city certification

March 04, 2026 | 14:39
(0) user say
The Vietnamese real estate development initiated the process to obtain international recognition for its technology-integrated urban planning and sustainability standards.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2026 - Vinhomes Green Paradise - Can Gio has officially launched its Smart City Certification Project in collaboration with Korea Management Association Consulting (KMAC), the World Council on City Data (WCCD), and the Standardized Urban Metrics (SUM) initiative. Through this initiative, Vinhomes Green Paradise aims to become the first internationally certified smart city in Vietnam, thereby establishing new global standards for sustainable and intelligent urban development.

Vinhomes Green Paradise features an exceptional collection of world-class amenities, setting a new standard of living for a future-ready urban development.
Vinhomes Green Paradise features an exceptional collection of world-class amenities, setting a new standard of living for a future-ready urban development.

The partnership is designed to support the mega development in achieving the WCCD/SUM Custom ISO 37122 Smart City Certification. This certification is based on a customized indicators framework derived from the internationally recognized ISO 37122 indicators, tailored specifically for greenfield development projects and urban areas.

Under the partnership, KMAC will provide strategic consulting and technical advisory services to align the city's development with the ISO 37122 indicators across key domains such as mobility, energy, environment, safety, and digital infrastructure.

The WCCD and SUM, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is preparing a new customized indicators framework for greenfield development, based on the strategic smart city goals in the Vinhomes Green Paradise development. The WCCD/SUM teams, will oversee the assessment and smart city certification process, ensuring compliance with the ISO international standards and best practices.

The consortium agreed on a roadmap to deliver an Interim Certification within 2026, paving the way for full certification in subsequent phases.

"This project symbolizes a landmark collaboration between Vietnam and Korea in advancing global smart city standards," said Chulse Oh, Head of AX Group at KMAC. "By combining Vinhomes' visionary urban development with KMAC's consulting expertise and WCCD/SUM's global certification framework, VinhomesGreen Paradise will become a model for data-driven governance, sustainability, and smart innovation."

"Vietnam is emerging as one of the most promising leaders in smart and sustainable city development. The Vinhomes Green Paradise is a remarkable new development in Vietnam that deserves global recognition," said Dr. Patricia McCarney, President & CEO of the World Council on City Data (WCCD) and Director of SUM. "We are honored to partner with Vinhomes and KMAC to ensure that Vinhomes Green Paradise achieves global recognition through our WCCD/SUM ISO 37122 Custom Certification."

Vinhomes Green Paradise benefits from a rare geographical setting, surrounded by the Can Gio Sea and the UNESCO-recognized Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve spanning over 75,000 hectares. The project features a 121-kilometer coastline, a total scale of 2,870 hectares, and a construction density of only 16%. It pioneers an upgraded ESG++ model, structured around five pillars: Environment, Social, Governance, Regeneration, and Climate Adaptation.

Upon full operation, the entire urban management system will be comprehensively greened with the following objectives: 100% clean electricity sourced from offshore wind farms, solar energy systems, and battery storage; 100% net-zero emission transportation, including electric cars, electric scooters, electric buses, electric bicycles, electric boats, and a high-speed railway system directly connecting to central Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition to strict compliance with environmental protection standards, Vinhomes Green Paradise places strong emphasis on biodiversity conservation and ecosystem regeneration throughout the development process, aligned with Ho Chi Minh City's long-term climate adaptation strategy. A Forest Regeneration and Climate Adaptation Fund has been established to support research, restoration, and long-term resilience initiatives, with a core focus on mangrove restoration in Can Gio to establish a protective green belt for the entire development.

With its pioneering ESG vision, Vinhomes Green Paradise has become the first official participant in the "7 Wonders of the Future Cities" campaign initiated by New7Wonders, reinforcing its global recognition as a benchmark model for sustainable, AI-ready, and data-driven urban innovation.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Vinhomes

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vinhomes Green Paradise global smart city certification Vinhomes

Related Contents

Vinhomes Green Paradise attracts multigenerational global investors

Vinhomes Green Paradise attracts multigenerational global investors

Foreign Investment Strengthens Vietnam Property Sector

Foreign Investment Strengthens Vietnam Property Sector

Zero-Emission Tech Shapes Urban Living's Future

Zero-Emission Tech Shapes Urban Living's Future

Vinhomes Green Paradise Launches ESG++ Framework for Cities

Vinhomes Green Paradise Launches ESG++ Framework for Cities

Vinhomes Green Paradise Redefines Urban Living in Vietnam

Vinhomes Green Paradise Redefines Urban Living in Vietnam

Vinhomes Green Paradise hailed as rare branded real estate asset

Vinhomes Green Paradise hailed as rare branded real estate asset

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

AEON Bank enables zakat payments via Tulus Digital partnership

AEON Bank enables zakat payments via Tulus Digital partnership

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020