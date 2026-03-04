Corporate

VinEnergo launches global strategy with 10 GW renewable portfolio

March 04, 2026 | 14:24
(0) user say
The Vietnamese energy company unveiled international expansion plans while deploying its initial gigawatt-scale portfolio of wind and solar projects across markets.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 - VinEnergo announces its large-scale global expansion plan, initially focusing on Asia and Europe with a renewable energy project portfolio totaling 10 GW that has officially secured development agreements. In addition to the capacity already approved in Vietnam, over the next three years VinEnergo will continue expanding its operations and increase its total deployed capacity to 100 GW, positioning itself as a leading global renewable energy enterprise and deepening its participation in the international energy transition.

Under its overall plan, VinEnergo targets the development of 100 GW of renewable energy over the next three years, including 50 GW in core international markets such as North America, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and Southeast Asia. These regions demonstrate rapidly-growing power demand, strong renewable energy promotion policies, and significant development headroom for international investors.

In parallel, VinEnergo will also explore expansion into other potential markets such as Central Asia and Africa, where electricity demand and emissions reduction requirements are rising rapidly. Through collaboration with governments and relevant stakeholders, VinEnergo will develop sustainable energy sources, support businesses in accessing clean electricity, contribute to Net Zero goals, and directly participate in shaping green energy policy.

To establish a solid foundation for the structured and long-term deployment of renewable energy projects, VinEnergo has signed partnerships with international financial institutions to access green credit. In addition, VinEnergo has reached agreements with multiple reputable foreign partners to develop a 10 GW project portfolio, with the overall objective of mastering all stages, from design, schedule management, and commercial structuring to long-term operations.

Specifically, in Northern Europe, VinEnergo partners with GreenGo Energy to develop a renewable energy project portfolio of 2 GW in Denmark and Sweden. In the long term, the company plans to expand its capacity in Northern Europe and across Europe to 6.2 GW.

In the Philippines, VinEnergo will develop projects totaling 1.3 GW with NKS Renewables Inc, 1.2 GW with URG Asia Corporation, and 1.3 GW with 11.11 Growth Properties, focusing on large-scale solar power projects in favorable areas such as Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

In these co-development projects, VinEnergo holds over 80 percent ownership and acts as the primary developer, responsible for capital mobilization, construction, and long-term operations. Several projects commenced in early 2026 and are expected to begin operations during 2027 to 2028.

With in-house capability in the manufacturing and integration of battery energy storage systems (BESS), VinEnergo can standardize design, secure equipment supply proactively, and synchronize technical solutions across its entire portfolio. This ensures high operational stability, reduces schedule risk, and optimizes project economics, particularly in markets with high renewable penetration and increasingly stringent dispatch requirements.

According to the plan, in the first quarter of 2026, VinEnergo will increase its total international renewable energy portfolio to 20 GW, with at least 8 GW of additional projects in Southeast Asia and Africa to be signed during the period.

Nguyen Anh Khoa, Chief Executive Officer of VinEnergo, stated: "Entering 2026, VinEnergo moves into a new development phase with the aspiration to become a renewable energy enterprise with global scale and competitiveness. The simultaneous deployment of a large portfolio across multiple markets affirms our capacity for governance and execution of complex projects. VinEnergo believes we will make an important contribution to the global energy transition process, while elevating the stature of Vietnamese enterprises on the global green energy map."

In 2025, VinEnergo broke ground on the Hai Phong LNG thermal power plant, with a total investment of approximately VND 178 trillion and a designed capacity of 4,800 MW, placing it among the largest LNG-to-power projects in Vietnam and globally. VinEnergo has also been assigned as the investor for two offshore wind power projects in Ha Tinh, totaling approximately 900 MW with a combined investment exceeding VND 39 trillion.

Most recently, VinEnergo also invested in Phase 1 of the Hon Trau Wind Power Plant project in Gia Lai, with a capacity of 750 MW, one of the largest renewable energy projects in the province. In addition, VinEnergo has been approved as the qualified investor for the Vinh Thuan Wind Power Project, with a capacity of 143 MW.

Co-operation agreements both domestically and internationally reflect partners' confidence in VinEnergo's financial strength, governance, and execution capability, while affirming the company's increasingly established position in the international renewable energy value chain.

With a long-term development orientation and as part of the Vingroup ecosystem, VinEnergo pursues the mission of providing clean, stable, and efficient energy, aligned with disciplined investment, international governance standards, and sustainable value creation for the community, while proactively adopting the latest trends such as AI and big data applications in operations and smart power solution development.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Find out more at: https://vinenergo.com/

By VinEnergo

VinEnergo 10 GW renewable

