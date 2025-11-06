Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HKSTP parades 20 fresh fintech breakthroughs

November 06, 2025 | 15:10
(0) user say
MoU signed by 4 entities in laying the groundwork for AI-powered solutions in Compliance

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2025 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) brought the HKSTP Pavilion to the Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival 2025, where tech showcase of 20 park companies, signing of an MoU, panel discussions among industry leaders, and business matching sessions for startups and partners to pair innovation and investment, made a lineup that celebrates the developments transforming the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, and echoes with the city's role not only as an international finance centre, but also as a sprouting I&T hub.

HKSTP brought 20 park companies focusing on providing the latest innovative solutions that answers to the BFSI challenges at Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival 2025.

HKSTP brought 20 park companies focusing on providing the latest innovative solutions that answers to the BFSI challenges at Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival 2025.


"Hong Kong has been a magnet to international capital and capabilities in tech solutions," remarked Eric Or, Acting Chief Corporate Development Officer at HKSTP, "that is not without an aggregation of passion and perseverance. Which is why HKSTP is fully leveraging this opportunity in facilitating approximately 150 business matchings at FinTech Week this year alone to connect innovation with investment."

The event shone a light on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by FCC Analytics with Futu Securities, HashKey Digital Asset Group, and livi Bank, introducing the 'Regtech Innovation Lab' that set precedence for a compliance platform that is locally based. Grown from the AWS x HKSTP Co-Incubation Programme, the tech venture leveraged reckons that security, has always been a conundrum in the BFSI world, and by leveraging the secure cloud infrastructure of AWS, the Lab will be "focusing on Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML), marking the first step in our mission to drive AI-led compliance innovation," said Wallace Chow, Founder and CEO at FCC Analytics. "Collaborative development is key to our co-incubation programme. By leveraging respective strengths of our startups and partners, we hope to bring forth more market-ready solutions for the local I&T landscape," echoed by Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development at HKSTP.

Notable achievements were featured as multiple cross-industry collaborations took stage, in particular, green- and regulatory technologies with local BFSI entities. Aurabeat had its EcoSonic, patented sound frequency filtration tech, deployed within the premises of the Bank of East Asia; and On-us partnered with BOC Life to extend the application of its patented Smart E-Voucher solution, enabling more diverse, sustainable and cost-efficient engagement under 'Live Young' wellness initiatives. Whereas Fill Easy brought Prudential streamlined Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions with GovVerify, providing reassurance with elevated user experience; and Glassbox AI, in collaboration with HSBC is experimenting with AI-powered text-to-sign language generation accessibility tool to foster inclusive banking.

Apart from panel discussions including "Digital Health and Financial Wellness: Bridging The Gap," getting into how digital transformation advances wellbeing and life sciences; industry insights were exchanged at the EPIC Lounge, where the semi-finalists emerged from regional pitching session got to build their network, their reputation, and confidence to get ready pitching for even more opportunities at one of the mega events of the year, supported by Co-title sponsors Cathay and HSBC, as well as Digital Health Tech Track sponsor Takeda, and Hospitality sponsor Regal Hotels International, beyond the fields of I&T in Hong Kong.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org

By HKSTP

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HKSTP Technology Parks Corporation Hong Kong FinTech Compliance Solutions

Related Contents

HKSTP-HKTDC Middle East Mission: 200 Belt-and-Road Matchings-Science Diplomacy or Market Diversification?

HKSTP-HKTDC Middle East Mission: 200 Belt-and-Road Matchings-Science Diplomacy or Market Diversification?

100 startups sail into Hong Kong finale

100 startups sail into Hong Kong finale

HKSTP Brings 9 Disruptive AI Startups to WAIC 2025 in Shanghai

HKSTP Brings 9 Disruptive AI Startups to WAIC 2025 in Shanghai

EPIC 2025 Shatters Records with 1,200+ Applications

EPIC 2025 Shatters Records with 1,200+ Applications

HKSTP Launches Global Innovation Network with Top Universities

HKSTP Launches Global Innovation Network with Top Universities

HKSTP showcases health innovations with HKU, CUHK at BIO 2025

HKSTP showcases health innovations with HKU, CUHK at BIO 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Amazon Giftorium lands with holiday joy

Amazon Giftorium lands with holiday joy

amfori summit plots greener Asian supply chains

amfori summit plots greener Asian supply chains

Flu surge exposes elderly vaccine gaps in SEA

Flu surge exposes elderly vaccine gaps in SEA

Galaxy Macau hosts Tatler Off Menu gala

Galaxy Macau hosts Tatler Off Menu gala

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Amazon Giftorium lands with holiday joy

Amazon Giftorium lands with holiday joy

amfori summit plots greener Asian supply chains

amfori summit plots greener Asian supply chains

Flu surge exposes elderly vaccine gaps in SEA

Flu surge exposes elderly vaccine gaps in SEA

Galaxy Macau hosts Tatler Off Menu gala

Galaxy Macau hosts Tatler Off Menu gala

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020