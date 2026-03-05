DBS Hong Kong partners with KYC firm for SME digital onboarding

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - Know Your Customer Limited ("Know Your Customer"), a recognised expert in automated business verification solutions today announced its collaboration with DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ("DBS Hong Kong") to support its pioneering digital banking transformation, by address the rising need for automated, efficient onboarding and the often manual, cumbersome SME processes. This collaboration marks a big leap in SME onboarding automation by transforming DBS Hong Kong's digital onboarding through simplifying and automating critical business KYC procedures.



Leveraging Know Your Customer's cutting-edge digital compliance platform, DBS Hong Kong will gain real-time access to comprehensive business verification data — including instant retrieval of official company documents and automatic identification of complex ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO) networks across more than 140 jurisdictions.



This AI-powered automation addresses the traditionally manual and cumbersome SME onboarding processes by streamlining the end-to-end business KYC process, efficiently verifying corporate structures and ownership, reducing manual effort and accelerating onboarding timelines. The result is significantly enhanced operational efficiency and a faster, more seamless onboarding experience for DBS Hong Kong's business customers.



[Lareina Wang, Head of SME Banking, DBS Bank Hong Kong] said,



" At DBS Hong Kong, we are dedicated to reimagining the customer onboarding experience through continuous digital innovation. By engaging Know Your Customer, we leverage advanced technology to streamline CDD workflows, delivering faster service to our customers. This collaboration also represents a major advancement in automating SME onboarding processes that have historically been complicated and manual, solidifying SME banking position of DBS in the market of Hong Kong. "



Claus Christensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Know Your Customer, added,



"Our service provided to DBS Hong Kong exemplifies how financial technology can simplify complex onboarding challenges. With our global data coverage and AI-powered automation, we empower DBS Hong Kong to accelerate KYC processes and provide business customers with an unrivalled onboarding journey. Together, we are shaping the future of digital banking."



In recognition of its visionary digital strategy, DBS Hong Kong was named Asia's Best Digital Bank in 2025 by Euromoney. The bank also continues to lead digital innovation, evidenced by over 70% of Hong Kong SMEs already integrating or exploring AI and digital technologies as part of their operations, according to its recent SME survey.



This transformative collaboration underscores DBS Hong Kong's unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering safe and trusted digital onboarding solutions in Asia's rapidly evolving financial landscape.

