HKSTP leads 60 tech firms to CES 2026 in Las Vegas

December 15, 2025 | 11:30
(0) user say
The Hong Kong delegation aims to showcase innovation and forge international partnerships at the premier global technology exhibition.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 – Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, one of the world's largest technology and innovation event, will take place from 6 to 9 January 2026 in Las Vegas. Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), together with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), supported by the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association (HKEIA), will lead a delegation of 60 Hong Kong tech companies to the event. This marks the largest-ever Hong Kong delegation, underscoring the city's role as a leading international innovation and technology (I&T) hub.

A Dual-Pavilion Showcase of Five Innovation sectors

The delegation covers five key sectors: Advanced Materials & Sustainability, AI & Data, Digital Transformation, Electronics & Robotics, and Life & Health — focusing on innovative and market-ready solutions.

To represent the breadth of Hong Kong's ecosystem — the delegation of 60 tech companies will showcase at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion that will span into two major zones: Eureka Park – dedicated to emerging startups and tech; and Global Pavilion – featuring established enterprises ready for international expansion.

Three innovative companies from Hong Kong Tech Pavilion have been honoured with the CES 2026 Innovation Awards for their breakthrough technologies. The Hong Kong delegation will showcase cutting-edge technologies across key areas, including sports technology, life and health technology, smart cities and artificial intelligence. Highlights include:

  • Non-Invasive Continuous Sweat Lactate Monitoring – Developed by Point Fit Technology Limited, this world-leading ultra-thin wearable skin patch enables continuous health tracking through sweat analysis, supporting preventive care and longevity. The sensor earned the Innovation Awards in the Digital Health category.
  • 30-Second Liver Fat Diagnosis – Eieling Technology Limited's "FattaLab® Fatty Liver Diagnostic Device" is the world's first portable intelligent diagnostic system for fatty liver detection. Recognised with an Innovation Awards in the Digital Health category, it delivers medical-grade assessments in just 30 seconds, accelerating early screening and clinical decision-making.
  • AI-Powered Firefighting Solution – Leveraging advanced AI, the "Smart Firefighting Robot" developed by Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited is capable of monitoring and firefighting in high-risk environments such as docks and warehouses storing electronic products, significantly improving the chance of protecting lives and assets. This solution received the "Best of Innovation" distinction in the "Support of Human Security for All" category.
  • "Electronic Nose" Powered by AI – Airoma AI Limited combines MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technology with AI to create an "electronic nose" that digitises scents, enabling smell recognition into daily applications.
  • Eco-Friendly Pest Control System – Plasticvore Chain Limited merges sustainability with smart tech to develop the world's first AI-powered pest-control system "PetalGard®", made from recycled tire materials.

Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development at HKSTP, said: "CES is an influential global event for I&T. Last year, the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion attracted over 16,000 visitors and generated over HK$100 million in business opportunities, providing tremendous exposure and collaboration prospects for our startups. By bringing the largest-ever delegation to CES 2026, we are scaling up that impact. HKSTP is building a vibrant and supportive I&T ecosystem, providing comprehensive incubation programmes, and Global Booster Programme to help tech companies expand overseas. CES not only showcases innovative capabilities, but also reinforces Hong Kong's role as a super-connector, promoting international technology exchange and market integration."

Ms Iris Wong, Director, Merchandise Trade and Innovation / Director, External Relations, HKTDC, expressed: "Promoting Hong Kong's innovation and technology sector to expand into international markets is one of the key focus of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). For over 40 years, we have led the Hong Kong tech industry to participate in CES. Next month, in collaboration with Hong Kong Science Park, we will once again take Hong Kong's tech elites to CES to show to the world Hong Kong's strength as an international innovation and technology hub. Over the years, the HKTDC has consistently built efficient platforms to facilitate collaborations within the tech industry and to help the industry capture global opportunities through international trade exhibitions, conferences, and outreach activities. The Hong Kong Technology Pavilion set up at CES is an ideal springboard to assist Hong Kong's tech enterprises in 'going global.'"

HKSTP catalyses local tech companies through comprehensive incubation programmes, professional business development support, and extensive international networks, to transform bold ideas into commercially viable and globally competitive innovations.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

By Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP)

HKSTP Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation and technology hub Consumer Electronics Show

