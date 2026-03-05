Corporate

Global Talent Summit returns to Hong Kong with Nobel laureate

March 05, 2026 | 10:46
(0) user say
The two-day conference scheduled for mid-March will convene academic and technology leaders including a Nobel Prize winner and senior university administrators.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 - The Labour and Welfare Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, in collaboration with Hong Kong Talent Engage (HKTE), will host the Global Talent Summit Week (GTS Week) in mid-March. Anchored by the integration of education, technology and talents, the mega talent event will foster regional talent exchange and explore future talent trends through an international forum, a large-scale expo and diverse networking activities.

Building on the success of its inaugural event in 2024, this year's GTS Week expands its programme to include the International Talent Forum and CareerConnect Expo on 18 and 19 March, alongside nine satellite events co‑organised with HKTE's working partners from 17 to 29 March. Together, these initiatives form a comprehensive international platform for talent exchange, further strengthening Hong Kong's dual role as an international talent hub and the country's gateway for talent.

The GTS Week follows Hong Kong's historic ascent to the top position in Asia on the International Institute for Management Development's World Talent Ranking 2025, which marks the city's highest-ever ranking.

The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Chris Sun, stated: "At a pivotal moment of rapid transformation in the global talent ecosystem, the GTS Week aims to explore forward looking perspectives on talent development, policies and opportunities, while aligning with the country's development, thereby building Hong Kong into an international hub for high-calibre talent."

The Director of HKTE, Felix Chan, expressed his hope that through this flagship international talent event, the GTS Week will promote cross-regional and cross-sector collaboration on talent, and provide a platform for exchange with various partners that helps talent seize opportunities, understand development pathways in Hong Kong and gain foresight into manpower trends.

International Talent Forum | 18 and 19 March

Anchored by the theme "Connecting Global Minds", the Forum brings together top government officials, business and academic leaders from Hong Kong and abroad.

Headlining the first day of the Forum will be Professor Christopher A. Pissarides, 2010 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences, delivering a keynote speech. He will be joined by Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, and Joe Ngai, Chairman of McKinsey Greater China, who will share perspectives on the talent ecosystem in a new era. The Forum programme is structured with three panel discussions aligned with the GTS Week's core pillars:

  • Education — "Navigating the Future: The Paradigm Shift in Education and Talent Strategy" brings together academic leaders to explore how cross-border collaboration and industry partnerships can drive innovation and build future-ready skills. Panellists include Professor Qihuang Gong (President, Peking University), Professor Nancy Ip (President, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology), Professor Simon Marginson (Professor of Higher Education (Emeritus), University of Oxford), Professor John Quelch (American President and Executive Vice Chancellor, Duke Kunshan University), and Professor Heiwai Tang (Associate Vice-President (Global), Universiry of Hong Kong).

  • Technology — "Technology as a Catalyst – Shaping Talent Strategies for Innovation" examines how innovative AI technologies can support talent attraction and development. Panellists include Ms Venetia Lee (General Manager, Ant International Greater China), Dr Dahua Lin (Co-founder & Chief Scientist, SenseTime), Mr Yat Siu (Co-founder & ExecutiveChairman, Animoca Brands; Founder & CEO, Outblaze), and Ms Basima Abdulrahman (Founder and CEO, KESK).

  • Talent — "Thriving in a Dynamic Talent Landscape – Sustaining Skills and Fostering Resilience" explores how AI and digital technologies are reshaping talent strategies. Panellists include Jeff Tang (Partner, Market Development Leader, Consulting, Ernst & Young Group), Paul Moody (Managing Director, Global Partnerships & Client Solutions, CFA Institute), Grant Wright (Group Executive, AI, SEEK), Ms Ruchee Anand (Vice President of Talent Solutions for APAC, LinkedIn), and Ms Joy Xu (Group Chief People & Culture Officer, DFI Retail Group).

The second morning will feature panel discussions and dedicated sessions with satellite event partners. An invitation-only closed-door Forging a National High-calibre Talent Hub Symposium will follow in the afternoon, bringing together government representatives from the Chinese Mainland and the Macao Special Administrative Region to foster knowledge exchange, collaboration and high‑calibre talent networks.

The Forum is by invitation only; HKTE will provide a global livestream on both days.

For the full list of confirmed speakers and the detailed forum agenda, please visit: gts.hkengage.gov.hk/en/speaker-list

CareerConnect Expo | 18 and 19 March

Running concurrently on 18 and 19 March, the Expo will feature about 70 large enterprises, education and technology institutions, and government departments. The free-admission Expo will provide participants direct access to the latest industry information, diverse support services and networking opportunities with multinational companies across thematic zones, showcasing career prospects across the Greater Bay Area. Pre-registration is now open.

Nine Satellite Events | 17 to 29 March (New for 2026)

For the first time, the GTS Week will extend into a week-long series, with nine satellite events taking place from 17 to 29 March in partnership with HKTE's various working partners. The programme includes regional conferences, career fairs and corporate award ceremonies, creating a comprehensive platform for professional networking and information exchange. During the week, HKTE will formalise a cooperation agreement with JCI Hong Kong to deepen international promotion of the city.

Registration and Enquiries

  • CareerConnect Expo: 18 and 19 March, 10am to 5:30pm, Hall 3F, HKCEC | Free admission

  • Pre-registration: gts.hkengage.gov.hk/register/attendee/public?lang=en

  • Forum livestream: Available globally on event days

  • Website: gts.hkengage.gov.hk

  • Enquiries: gts.hkengage.gov.hk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hong Kong Talent Engage

Global Talent Summit hong kong

Latest News

Global surge in critical minerals stockpiling: a strategic edge for Vietnam

Global surge in critical minerals stockpiling: a strategic edge for Vietnam

Vietnam a strategic growth engine for Asia-Pacific: CEO survey

Vietnam a strategic growth engine for Asia-Pacific: CEO survey

Banks ramp up capital plans ahead of AGM season

Banks ramp up capital plans ahead of AGM season

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

