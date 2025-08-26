Corporate

100 startups sail into Hong Kong finale

August 26, 2025 | 15:31
(0) user say
Pitches pitch on a junk boat-VCs clutch champagne and term sheets, praying no one drops a deck overboard.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 - EPIC 2025 Presented by Cathay and HSBC has successfully concluded its transcontinental pitching sessions, narrowing down 1,200 applications to the top 100 startups. These finalists, rigorously evaluated by a panel of industry-savvy judges with deep market expertise, will advance to the grand finals this November. The semi-finalists will be heading to Hong Kong for a chance to grasp the unprecedented USD 105M of targeted investment funding and USD 240,000 cash prizes.

Organised by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), EPIC 2025 is HKSTP's annual flagship startup event and an upscaled iteration of the I&T mega event in Asia. In July, four regional pitching sessions were held in both on- and offline arenas across July, for startups from around the world, to present the latest solutions in Digital Health Tech, FinTech, and GreenTech tracks with entrepreneurism on display. The top 100 semi-finalists have been selected — 85% of which are non-local startups, making this the most globally diverse edition of EPIC yet.

The 9th edition has not only drawn participation from startups but also garnered strong support from heavyweight corporate partners, including: Co-Title Sponsors Cathay – Hong Kong's world-leading airline and premium lifestyle brand, and HSBC – the global bank for innovators, and Digital Health Tech Sponsor Takeda - the multinational pharmaceutical company. Together with other strategic partners, they will further illustrate an extensive reach of opportunities in terms of business investment, industry collaboration, and market exposure that sees no limits.

Spanning over days in early November, semi-finalists will be sponsored (*T&C applies for complimentary flight and accommodation) and welcomed into Hong Kong for an EPIC Week that consists of a Tech Spotlight showcase, a Greater Bay Area Exploration tour, and ends with the Grand Finale taking place at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on 7 November, the iconic symbol of Hong Kong's economy glorious past, will soon be making new history.

Please visit here for the full list of Top 100 semi-finalists entering the Grand Finale of EPIC 2025.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

By Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

startups hong kong HKSTP EPIC 2025

