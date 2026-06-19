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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong jumps to world's No. 2 in competitiveness

June 19, 2026 | 11:05
(0) user say
Hong Kong rose to second place globally in the 2026 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking, up from third in 2025.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2026 - Hong Kong jumped one place to become the world's second most competitive economy, according to the 2026 World Competitiveness Ranking published today (June 18) by the Swiss-based International Institute for Management Development (IMD). It is Hong Kong's highest ranking since 2019, and builds on three consecutive years of improvement.

Welcoming the report, a spokesperson for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government said, "The World Competitiveness Yearbook (WCY) 2026 reaffirms Hong Kong as one of the most competitive economies in the world, and notes that Hong Kong's rise to second sustains the strong upward trajectory from 2024 and 2025."

Hong Kong ranks No.2 globally in 2026 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking
Hong Kong ranks No.2 globally in 2026 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking

In announcing the results, the IMD noted that, amid rising geopolitical tensions, competitive advantage hinges on credible institutions, predictable rules, enforceable commitments and public trust.

According to WCY 2026, Hong Kong's rise reflects sustained performance across the four competitiveness factors measured. Among these factors, Hong Kong ranks second in "Government efficiency" and third in "Business efficiency". "Infrastructure" and "Economic performance" rank eighth and 11th respectively.

As regards the various competitiveness sub-factors, Hong Kong tops the rankings in "Tax policy" and "Business legislation", ranks second in "Finance", third in "International trade", "International investment", "Management practices" and "Education", and fourth in "Public finance" and "Basic infrastructure".

"In the competitiveness factor 'Government efficiency', Hong Kong continues to rank second globally, reflecting the HKSAR Government's ongoing efforts to promote free and open, stable, predictable and business-friendly economic policies, as well as the international community's trust in Hong Kong's legal and regulatory environment," the spokesperson said.

"Hong Kong's 'Business efficiency' is ranked third globally, reflecting the strong support for industry development rendered by our robust financial ecosystem, as well as the seamless alignment of the city's business practices and environment with international best standards."

Amid rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics, Hong Kong, with its close connectivity to both the Chinese Mainland and the world under the "one country, two systems" principle, and its sound institutions, open markets and sustained investments in innovation, has become a "value hub" that offers both security and growth opportunities.

In fact, Hong Kong continues to excel in various international rankings including those for economy, finance, and talent. The International Monetary Fund has also given positive recognition to Hong Kong in recent months, and major credit rating agencies have successively reaffirmed Hong Kong's credit ratings and 'stable' outlook.

"All these echo the WCY 2026 results," the spokesperson said.

Currently, Hong Kong is formulating at full speed its first Five-Year Plan, to proactively align with the National 15th Five-Year Plan.

"With the staunch support of our country, the HKSAR Government will work together with all sectors of society to strengthen our role and function as a 'super connector' and 'super value-adder', with a view to better integrating into and serving the overall national development, achieving our own high-quality development, creating more new room for development for our people and businesses, as well as opening up new opportunities for global investors and enterprises," the spokesperson said.

https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Information Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hong kong Competitiveness Ranking Special Administrative Region International Institute

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