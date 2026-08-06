Blue launches digital insurance campaign in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 August 2026 - Blue, Hong Kong's first digital life insurer, has officially launched its new 2026 Brand Campaign. Designed with real-life scenarios in mind, this campaign shines a light on the everyday frustrations Hongkongers face—and shows how Blue is the simple solutions.

1. Smart Price Comparisons for

[1] "Lowest Rate Guaranteed" compares the standard premiums of two quotations. To be eligible for the "Lowest Rate Guaranteed", the two quotations must be on the same sum assured, premium payment term, policy benefit term, issue age, sex, and smoking status, and is applicable to term life policies that are intended for online sale and in Hong Kong only. "Lowest Rate Guaranteed" is not applicable for submitted applications and inforced policies.



[2] "Guaranteed return rate 4.12% p.a." refers to the annualised guaranteed return rate of the 3-year plan upon maturity. Early surrender charges apply. "WeSave Short Term Insurance Plan ST1" is a savings insurance plan, not a Bank savings product.



[3] One visit per each category of Outpatient Services per day. The discount may vary per network doctor and category of Outpatient Services.



[4] Coinsurance required for basic and complex treatments.

The campaign highlights three key consumer pain points and presents Blue's competitive product offerings as straightforward solutions:While consumers meticulously compare prices for flights, takeouts, and groceries, they often overlook doing the same for life insurance. To address this, Blue 'WeCare Term Life Protection Plan TL3' features a Lowest Rate Guaranteed [1]. Under this guarantee, if a customer finds a comparable online term life plan with a lower premium, Blue promises to beat that price, ensuring customers receive the most competitive rate in town.To counter the frustration of hard work yielding no guaranteed rewards, Blue's range of savings plans offers secure, steady growth. Blue 'WeSave Short Term Insurance Plan ST1' allows customers to lock in a 3-year guaranteed return of 4.12% p.a. [2] with a single premium payment, receiving 112.9% of the total premium paid upon maturity.Many working professionals find that standard group medical insurance leaves them with significant out-of-pocket expenses. Blue 'WeMedi Outpatient Protector' and 'WeMedi HK Dental Protector' help alleviate these costs. 'WeMedi Outpatient Protector' provides access to 8 types of outpatient services at preferential rates [3]—including general practitioners, specialists, Chinese herbalists, bone-setting, acupuncture, physiotherapy, chiropractors, and dental service. Additionally, 'WeMedi HK Dental Protector' covers both basic and complex dental treatments [4] with an annual coverage limit of up to HK$17,000.To maximize reach, Blue has rolled out an extensive multi-channel promotional campaign across digital and physical touchpoints in Hong Kong. The campaign's core messages will be featured on online video platforms, social media, MTR station displays, bus seatback stickers, and various outdoor placements to deepen Blue's connection with the mass public."Our goal is to put the power back into the hands of consumers," said Mr. Danny Wu, VP & Head of Digital & Marketing of Blue. "Through our user-friendly digital platform, we give customers the freedom to choose transparent, high-value insurance solutions that truly fit their lives."To celebrate the launch, new users who successfully register as Blue members during the campaign period can receive a free beverage voucher. For more details about the campaign, please visit: https://www.blue.com.hk/hk/promotions/2026-branding-campaignhttps://www.blue.com.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.