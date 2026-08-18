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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NX Group launches NX-VISTA supply chain tracking platform

August 18, 2026 | 14:48
(0) user say
Logistics firm NX Group introduced its NX-VISTA platform on 17 August 2026, consolidating shipping, order, and inventory data for end-to-end supply chain visibility.

TOKYO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. has begun offering "NX-VISTA," a platform that centrally visualizes customers' order, shipping and inventory information.

Rising geopolitical risks and increasing supply chain complexity have made it necessary in recent years for companies to cross-functionally ascertain the status of shipments -- from order placement to delivery -- in order to make prompt and accurate decisions. With supply chain-related information often managed by separate order, shipping and inventory systems, however, it is difficult at times to grasp the big picture in a timely manner.

To address this challenge, the NX Group has developed NX-VISTA, a new platform that aggregates and visualizes information across the entire supply chain.

Overview of NX-VISTA

NX-VISTA is a platform that compiles order, shipping and inventory information to offer end-to-end visibility of shipments from order placement to delivery. Based on management keys such as PO (purchase order) numbers and item numbers, NX-VISTA links information dispersed across multiple systems -- e.g., core, shipment tracking and warehouse inventory systems -- to provide an environment that gives a centralized view of the entire supply chain.

Features of NX-VISTA

- Consistent visibility from order placement to delivery

Progress can be tracked throughout the entire supply chain with the use of PO numbers and item numbers.

- Centralized access to dispersed information

Supplier shipping information, carrier tracking data, warehouse inventory counts and other information is aggregated for accessibility from a single dashboard.

- Multi-carrier support

NX-VISTA can visualize transport data handled by other companies in addition to the NX Group's own such data, making it suitable for supply chains that utilize multiple carriers.

- Cross-functional transport/inventory monitoring

Being able to view both transport and inventory status on the same screen helps accelerate decisions on replenishment, shipping and inventory optimization.

- Decision-making support through PSI visualization

Verifying PSI (production, sales and inventory) balances enables users to proactively identify stockout and excess inventory risks.

Future developments

Going forward, the NX Group will continue to expand NX-VISTA's functionality, incorporating KPI (key performance indicator) reporting, enhanced risk management features, AI chatbots, smartphone and tablet support, and API (application programming interface) integration with customer systems.

The NX Group remains committed to helping its customers make more informed decisions and fully optimize their supply chains by pursuing logistics solutions that leverage digital technology, thereby delivering new value to customers around the world.

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

By PR Newswire

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

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TagTag:
NX Group NX-VISTA supply chain

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