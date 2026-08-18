NEXA CORE deepens ICDeC partnership for joint AI chip development

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 August 2026 - NEXA CORE, a Jakarta-based AI infrastructure company, showcased its integrated "Chip-to-Application AI Hub" at the Indonesia Technology and Innovation (INTI) Expo 2026. The showcase underscores the company's commitment to delivering a holistic AI stack that addresses Southeast Asia's surging demand for enterprise-grade AI models and agents.

NEXA CORE booth at INTI 2026

Founded in Jakarta in 2025, NEXA CORE aims to provide customers from Indonesia to Southeast Asia with an enterprise-grade platform that integrates its self-developed ASIC chip, AI server infrastructure, foundation models, AI agents, and enterprise AI applications, enabling organizations to accelerate AI deployment while reducing infrastructure fragmentation and operational complexity.Held from 11–13 August at the Jakarta International Expo, INTI 2026 is Indonesia's premier technology and innovation gathering, featuring over 4,000 enterprises and 1,400 exhibitors across AI, cloud, cybersecurity, semiconductors, robotics, and digital infrastructure."Southeast Asia requires home-grown, cohesive, and scalable AI infrastructure – not just point solutions," said the spokesman of NEXA CORE. "At NEXA CORE, we aim to enable companies to build, run, and grow their AI capabilities seamlessly by provided vertically integrated approach from proprietary ASIC chips to ready-to-deploy enterprise applications."A key highlight of NEXA CORE's participation is its expanding partnership with the Indonesia Chip Design Collaborative Center (ICDeC) – a national consortium comprising many leading Indonesian universities focused on chip design research, talent development, and ecosystem building.NEXA CORE and ICDeC are working together on AI deployment initiatives and technical training programmes. Looking ahead, the two parties are actively exploring a joint AI chip development project, marking a significant milestone in Indonesia's quest to build indigenous semiconductor intellectual property and reduce reliance on imported chip technologies.As Southeast Asia rapidly expands investment in AI infrastructure and deployment, NEXA CORE aims to build the foundational AI layer from compute infrastructure to real-world enterprise applications throughout the region. Its presence at INTI 2026 reaffirms the company's role in advancing Indonesia's technological sovereignty and regional competitiveness.For more information, visit: nexacoreteknologi.com

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