Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NEXA CORE deepens ICDeC partnership for joint AI chip development

August 18, 2026 | 14:09
(0) user say
Infrastructure firm NEXA CORE showcased its Chip-to-Application AI Hub at INTI Expo 2026 on 17 August 2026 while expanding chip development cooperation with ICDeC in Jakarta.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 August 2026 - NEXA CORE, a Jakarta-based AI infrastructure company, showcased its integrated "Chip-to-Application AI Hub" at the Indonesia Technology and Innovation (INTI) Expo 2026. The showcase underscores the company's commitment to delivering a holistic AI stack that addresses Southeast Asia's surging demand for enterprise-grade AI models and agents.

NEXA CORE booth at INTI 2026

NEXA CORE booth at INTI 2026

Founded in Jakarta in 2025, NEXA CORE aims to provide customers from Indonesia to Southeast Asia with an enterprise-grade platform that integrates its self-developed ASIC chip, AI server infrastructure, foundation models, AI agents, and enterprise AI applications, enabling organizations to accelerate AI deployment while reducing infrastructure fragmentation and operational complexity.

Held from 11–13 August at the Jakarta International Expo, INTI 2026 is Indonesia's premier technology and innovation gathering, featuring over 4,000 enterprises and 1,400 exhibitors across AI, cloud, cybersecurity, semiconductors, robotics, and digital infrastructure.

"Southeast Asia requires home-grown, cohesive, and scalable AI infrastructure – not just point solutions," said the spokesman of NEXA CORE. "At NEXA CORE, we aim to enable companies to build, run, and grow their AI capabilities seamlessly by provided vertically integrated approach from proprietary ASIC chips to ready-to-deploy enterprise applications."

A key highlight of NEXA CORE's participation is its expanding partnership with the Indonesia Chip Design Collaborative Center (ICDeC) – a national consortium comprising many leading Indonesian universities focused on chip design research, talent development, and ecosystem building.

NEXA CORE and ICDeC are working together on AI deployment initiatives and technical training programmes. Looking ahead, the two parties are actively exploring a joint AI chip development project, marking a significant milestone in Indonesia's quest to build indigenous semiconductor intellectual property and reduce reliance on imported chip technologies.

As Southeast Asia rapidly expands investment in AI infrastructure and deployment, NEXA CORE aims to build the foundational AI layer from compute infrastructure to real-world enterprise applications throughout the region. Its presence at INTI 2026 reaffirms the company's role in advancing Indonesia's technological sovereignty and regional competitiveness.

For more information, visit: nexacoreteknologi.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By NEXA CORE

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
NEXA CORE ICDeC Chip-to-Application AI Hub

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

JUNEiNTER unveils revenue estimation model for free video games

JUNEiNTER unveils revenue estimation model for free video games

Discovery debuts Hakka Liugdui documentary series across Southeast Asia

Discovery debuts Hakka Liugdui documentary series across Southeast Asia

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

NX Group launches NX-VISTA supply chain tracking platform

NX Group launches NX-VISTA supply chain tracking platform

Prasad Corp opens film restoration center of excellence in Manila

Prasad Corp opens film restoration center of excellence in Manila

Seeing Machines unveils Physical AI Platform for humanoid robotics

Seeing Machines unveils Physical AI Platform for humanoid robotics

GXS Bank launches cashback credit card with Grab alliance

GXS Bank launches cashback credit card with Grab alliance

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020