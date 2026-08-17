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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

World Youth Forum convenes 700 students in Hong Kong

August 17, 2026 | 11:18
(0) user say
Non-profit organization World Youth Forum gathered over 700 international students from 20 countries for its Future Economics Leadership Summit in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 13, World Youth Forum (WYF), an international nonprofit advancing challenge-based learning and youth development, concluded the Future Economics Leadership Summit (WYF-FELS), bringing together more than 700 students from over 20 countries and regions.

Participants came from China, Croatia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Zimbabwe, (in alphabetical order) among others. Held from August 9 to 13, the summit explored the connections between economics, business, technology and society.

Working in teams, students examined real-world issues and developed evidence-based solutions through academic challenges, collaborative projects and presentations. WYF-FELS encouraged them to think as economists, entrepreneurs and future leaders while strengthening critical thinking, communication and cross-cultural collaboration.

The summit welcomed leaders and experts from academia, industry and international education, including Patrick Schultz, Executive Director and CEO of Business Professionals of America (BPA); Tierney Kraft, Chief Operating Officer at the Council for Economic Education (CEE); Alaina Ritchie, Director of Partnerships at the Council for Economic Education (CEE); and Alison Marie Tanker, Managing Director, International Programs, Minerva Baccalaureate. Professors and subject-matter experts from institutions such as ITU, CUHK, HKUST also contributed to the programme, connecting classroom learning with economic trends, business innovation and global development.

A leadership gathering invited outstanding students and alumni to discuss how WYF had influenced their academic choices, personal growth and engagement with global issues. Participants also explored how youth-led storytelling, student ambassadors and digital communities could extend the summit's impact beyond the event.

Highlights included U20 – Youth Voice, Immersion Lab and World Youth Fusion, among other activities, demonstrating students' ability to understand complex issues, collaborate across borders, propose forward-looking solutions and promote intercultural exchange.

WYF will continue working with schools, educators, universities and industry partners to expand access to real-world learning and connect students with future academic, internship and career opportunities.

By PR Newswire

World Youth Forum (WYF)

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TagTag:
World Youth Forum hong kong Future Economics Leadership Summit Challengebased learning

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