The Cocoa Trees launches first in-house chocolate brand

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 August 2026 – The Cocoa Trees, a Singapore-based confectionery retailer and distributor established in 2000, has launched Kaki's, its first in-house developed and manufactured chocolate brand, built around flavours drawn from everyday Singaporean food culture. The Singapore-made range is sold exclusively at The Cocoa Trees stores and online at www.thecocoatrees.com.

The Cocoa Trees Launches Kaki's, Its First In-House Chocolate Brand

Since its founding, The Cocoa Trees has operated primarily as a retailer and distributor, offering more than 60 international confectionery brands across more than 20 stores in Singapore.Kaki's marks the company's first move into developing and producing its own branded product line, in addition to distributing existing third-party brands such as Ritter Sport and Lindt.Kaki's flavours draw on Singapore's daily food rituals, from kopitiam mornings to late-night gatherings over local delicacies.The range includes Nanyang Kopi, also referred to as Bittersweet Symphony, a coffee-flavoured chocolate capturing the taste of traditional freshly brewed coffee. Pandan Kaya is inspired by the slow-cooked, hand-stirred kaya used in a classic Singapore breakfast. Teh Tarik and Tropical Notes draws on the pulled-tea beverage alongside regional fruit profiles, including sunny mango, lychee, and a Singapore Sling-inspired blend.Kaki's is designed as an everyday snack, a thoughtful gift for friends and family, and a corporate gift snack option for the workplace, as well as a culturally rooted souvenir for visitors to Singapore. Each bar comes wrapped in limited-edition artwork, with local fun facts and short, down-to-earth stories printed on the back. The bars come in a multi-piece format meant for sharing, rather than single-serve wrapping."Kaki's was never meant to just be a snack on a shelf. It was built around the small, everyday moments Singaporeans already share with each other, over coffee, over breakfast, over the little rituals we return to again and again. This is the first time we have built a brand from the ground up, and we wanted it to feel like something that brings people closer, not just something they eat alone," said Pamela Loo, Deputy CEO, The Cocoa Trees.Kaki's is available at The Cocoa Trees stores across Singapore and online at www.thecocoatrees.com.https://www.thecocoatrees.com/

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