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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Discovery debuts Hakka Liugdui documentary series across Southeast Asia

August 18, 2026 | 14:13
(0) user say
Media network Discovery partnered with Taiwan's Hakka Affairs Council on 18 August 2026 to launch a three-part documentary series premiering regionally on 20 August 2026.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 August 2026 - Under the Hakka Liugdui Sun, a brand-new three-part documentary by Discovery produced in partnership with the Hakka Affairs Council in Taiwan, takes audiences deep into Liugdui, a historic Hakka settlement region in southern Taiwan that has been home to Hakka communities for more than 300 years. Through stories of water stewardship, agricultural innovation, and food traditions, the documentary reveals how one community continues to adapt, thrive, and pass on its cultural heritage across generations.

Set against the sun-drenched landscapes of southern Taiwan, Under the Hakka Liugdui Sun highlights how the people of Liugdui have thrived alongside the land for over 300 years. Following local scholars, farmers, and artisans, the documentary explores how this community adapts its deep-rooted traditions—from water stewardship to food heritage—in response to environmental and economic change, offering vital modern insights on sustainability, rural revitalization, and cultural continuity.

Across three episodes—Water, agriculture, and food—the documentary explores how the people of Liugdui blend tradition with modern innovation. Viewers meet groundwater experts, farmers pioneering sustainable crops, and artisans repurposing local materials like betel nut, alongside culinary practitioners who preserve Hakka identity through ancestral rituals, communal feasts, and family traditions that unite generations.

Audiences will discover a community that views tradition not as something fixed in the past, but as a living legacy that continues to evolve. From innovative groundwater management and botanical dyeing to ritual feasts and modern interpretations of Hakka cuisine - the documentary celebrates the creativity, resilience, and values that have sustained Liugdui for centuries.

Under the Hakka Liugdui Sun premieres in Southeast Asia on Discovery Channel, Thursday, August 20 at 7:10pm; TLC Channel, Monday, August 24 at 7:10pm; and Discovery Asia, Tuesday, August 25 at 9:25pm.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.


By Discovery Inc.

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TagTag:
discovery Hakka Liugdui documentary Documentary series Hakka Liugdui

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