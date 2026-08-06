Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

YF Life wins Insurance Asia Award for 50th campaign

August 06, 2026 | 11:26
(0) user say
YF Life Insurance International secured the Branding Initiative of the Year accolade at the Insurance Asia Awards 2026 for its 50th anniversary invesurance campaign in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2026 - YF Life Insurance International Ltd. (YF Life) has been awarded the prestigious "Branding Initiative of the Year - Hong Kong" accolade at the Insurance Asia Awards 2026. This prominent recognition celebrates the resounding success of YF Life's 50th-anniversary brand campaign, which highlighted its pioneering "Invesurance" (Insurance + Investment) philosophy. This award underscores YF Life's commitment to comprehensive brand transformation, the establishment of a revolutionary insurance-investment framework, and its industry-leading position in marketing innovation.

Stephen Zhang, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of YF Life, stated: "We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition. This award is not only the ultimate tribute to YF Life's 50th anniversary milestone, but also an authoritative endorsement of our 'Invesurance' philosophy, which strategically and deeply integrates the rigors of investment with the security of insurance. Navigating a dynamic market landscape and the sophisticated expectations of next-generations, YF Life remains resolute in our commitment to driving sustainable asset growth and financial resilience. The resounding success of this campaign marks a pivotal milestone, propelling us forward into an increasingly digitalized, youth-centric, and globally integrated future."

Defining "Invesurance": Setting the Standard for Systematic Insurance Wealth Management

As the core of the 50th-anniversary campaign is the "Invesurance" philosophy, a pioneering approach within the Hong Kong and Macau insurance sectors that proactively bridges the divide between investment and insurance. This framework is anchored by four strategic pillars:
  • The "1+N" Structure: Collaborating with Barings to manage high-quality core bond portfolios "1", while closely partnering with world-class asset management institutions "N" to strategically deploy private equity and alternative investments, providing flexible access to diversified investment vehicles.
  • Risk Diversification: Implementing cross-asset strategies to effectively mitigate systemic risks stemming from market volatility.
  • Global Allocation: Keeping pace with premier global assets to capture sustainable growth potential across diverse geographical regions.
  • Fluctuation Mitigation: Optimizing asset orchestration to help clients navigate economic cycles and realize long-term capital appreciation.
Through its innovative "Invesurance" framework, YF Life seamlessly integrates traditional insurance protection with institutional-grade global investment strategies, establishing a forward-looking and resilient wealth management foundation for both high-net-worth and mass-affluent clients.

Empowered by Technology: Constructing Smart Brand Assets via Advanced Technology

In terms of brand marketing and communications, YF Life has established itself as an early adopter of advanced Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) technology within the industry. To complement the 50th-anniversary promotions, the campaign debuted two fully AI-generated brand videos that translated the abstract concepts of "Invesurance" into compelling visual narratives. By integrating high level brand storytelling with cutting-edge technology, YF Life not only optimized content production efficiency but also established a rapid iterative, intelligent brand asset, setting a new paradigm for insurance marketing.

An Omnichannel Ecosystem: Generating Scalable Strategic Resonance

The campaign deployed an integrated, omnichannel communications strategy, ensuring seamless synergy between digital touchpoints and offline engagements. Digitally, the brand executed systematic content operations across major social media platforms to drive sustained market buzz and interactive user engagement. For offline, strategic outdoor placements in prime Hong Kong and Macau commercial districts utilized a modern, high recognition visual identity to maximize brand presence and resonance.

Looking Ahead: Fueling "Envision, Invesurance" through Driven Innovation

Moving forward, YF Life will continue to deepen the operational integration and practical application of its "Invesurance" philosophy. By Leveraging its digital transformation strengths and technological ecosystem, the company is committed to tailoring client experiences and strategically positioned to capture HNW and next-generation market segments. Through scalable brand narratives and superior digital experiences, YF Life continues to translate its core brand values—"Envision, Invesurance"—into tangible customer value, steering the insurance industry toward a high-specification, intelligent future.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By YF Life Insurance International Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
YF Life Insurance Asia Award hong kong

Related Contents

AECOM opens new Hong Kong office and Asia headquarters

AECOM opens new Hong Kong office and Asia headquarters

OTIC Hearing launches Oticon Zeal and Play SI in Hong Kong

OTIC Hearing launches Oticon Zeal and Play SI in Hong Kong

ATRenew opens first ReRe store in Hong Kong

ATRenew opens first ReRe store in Hong Kong

IHH Healthcare expands Catalyst programme to North Asia

IHH Healthcare expands Catalyst programme to North Asia

Hong Kong secures three-year deal to host LEAP East

Hong Kong secures three-year deal to host LEAP East

LEAP East draws 35,000 innovators in Hong Kong debut

LEAP East draws 35,000 innovators in Hong Kong debut

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Direct Travel releases updated Avenir corporate platform

Direct Travel releases updated Avenir corporate platform

Jewel Cafe expands appraisal services across Taiwan markets

Jewel Cafe expands appraisal services across Taiwan markets

Jewel Cafe opens Tsuen Wan store as gold soars

Jewel Cafe opens Tsuen Wan store as gold soars

Thailand Board of Investment marks 60 years of expansion

Thailand Board of Investment marks 60 years of expansion

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Direct Travel releases updated Avenir corporate platform

Direct Travel releases updated Avenir corporate platform

Jewel Cafe expands appraisal services across Taiwan markets

Jewel Cafe expands appraisal services across Taiwan markets

Jewel Cafe opens Tsuen Wan store as gold soars

Jewel Cafe opens Tsuen Wan store as gold soars

Thailand Board of Investment marks 60 years of expansion

Thailand Board of Investment marks 60 years of expansion

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020