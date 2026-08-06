YF Life wins Insurance Asia Award for 50th campaign

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2026 - YF Life Insurance International Ltd. (YF Life) has been awarded the prestigious "Branding Initiative of the Year - Hong Kong" accolade at the Insurance Asia Awards 2026. This prominent recognition celebrates the resounding success of YF Life's 50th-anniversary brand campaign, which highlighted its pioneering "Invesurance" (Insurance + Investment) philosophy. This award underscores YF Life's commitment to comprehensive brand transformation, the establishment of a revolutionary insurance-investment framework, and its industry-leading position in marketing innovation.

The "1+N" Structure: Collaborating with Barings to manage high-quality core bond portfolios "1", while closely partnering with world-class asset management institutions "N" to strategically deploy private equity and alternative investments, providing flexible access to diversified investment vehicles.

Risk Diversification: Implementing cross-asset strategies to effectively mitigate systemic risks stemming from market volatility.

Global Allocation: Keeping pace with premier global assets to capture sustainable growth potential across diverse geographical regions.

Fluctuation Mitigation: Optimizing asset orchestration to help clients navigate economic cycles and realize long-term capital appreciation.

Stephen Zhang, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of YF Life, stated: "We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition. This award is not only the ultimate tribute to YF Life's 50th anniversary milestone, but also an authoritative endorsement of our 'Invesurance' philosophy, which strategically and deeply integrates the rigors of investment with the security of insurance. Navigating a dynamic market landscape and the sophisticated expectations of next-generations, YF Life remains resolute in our commitment to driving sustainable asset growth and financial resilience. The resounding success of this campaign marks a pivotal milestone, propelling us forward into an increasingly digitalized, youth-centric, and globally integrated future."As the core of the 50th-anniversary campaign is the "Invesurance" philosophy, a pioneering approach within the Hong Kong and Macau insurance sectors that proactively bridges the divide between investment and insurance. This framework is anchored by four strategic pillars:Through its innovative "Invesurance" framework, YF Life seamlessly integrates traditional insurance protection with institutional-grade global investment strategies, establishing a forward-looking and resilient wealth management foundation for both high-net-worth and mass-affluent clients.In terms of brand marketing and communications, YF Life has established itself as an early adopter of advanced Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) technology within the industry. To complement the 50th-anniversary promotions, the campaign debuted two fully AI-generated brand videos that translated the abstract concepts of "Invesurance" into compelling visual narratives. By integrating high level brand storytelling with cutting-edge technology, YF Life not only optimized content production efficiency but also established a rapid iterative, intelligent brand asset, setting a new paradigm for insurance marketing.The campaign deployed an integrated, omnichannel communications strategy, ensuring seamless synergy between digital touchpoints and offline engagements. Digitally, the brand executed systematic content operations across major social media platforms to drive sustained market buzz and interactive user engagement. For offline, strategic outdoor placements in prime Hong Kong and Macau commercial districts utilized a modern, high recognition visual identity to maximize brand presence and resonance.Moving forward, YF Life will continue to deepen the operational integration and practical application of its "Invesurance" philosophy. By Leveraging its digital transformation strengths and technological ecosystem, the company is committed to tailoring client experiences and strategically positioned to capture HNW and next-generation market segments. Through scalable brand narratives and superior digital experiences, YF Life continues to translate its core brand values—"Envision, Invesurance"—into tangible customer value, steering the insurance industry toward a high-specification, intelligent future.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.