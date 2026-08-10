Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

10,000 insurance elites gather in Hong Kong for IDA conference

August 10, 2026 | 11:24
(0) user say
More than 10,000 financial insurance professionals from around the world gathered in Hong Kong for the 16th Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress and 2026 International Dragon Award Annual Conference.

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 7 to 10, 2026, the 16th Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress and the 2026 International Dragon Award (IDA) Annual Conference were grandly held in Hong Kong, the "Pearl of the Orient." At this joint event, over 10,000 financial insurance professionals from around the world—including senior executives of insurance companies, industry experts, and scholars—gathered together to discuss and exchange insights on new trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the insurance industry.

Three Decades of Driving Growth and Prosperity in the Insurance Industry

2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress. Since its inception, the Congress has remained unwavering in its founding mission: to unite the world's elite Chinese financial insurance professionals, demonstrate their professional value, and pursue a higher plane of business excellence. Over the past three decades, it has consolidated the collective wisdom of Chinese insurance management, perpetuated its culture of excellence, championed its progressive spirit, broadened the strategic vision of participants, and demonstrated the exemplary conduct of outstanding practitioners. Throughout these thirty years, the Congress has stood guardian to the perseverance and aspirations of countless insurance professionals around the world, borne witness as the insurance industry steadily matured, and carried forward the legacy of its growth and honor.

The 16th Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress and the 2026 International Dragon Award (IDA) Annual Conference, held under the theme "Professional Epoch," extended special invitations to 125 distinguished speakers from around the world—including senior executives of leading insurers, outstanding agency leaders, top‑performing agents, and experts from multiple disciplines beyond the insurance sector. Through this multifaceted program, the Congress built a diverse, open, and cross‑sector platform for in-depth exchange, advancing the growth and prosperity of the industry. A special highlight was the "WCLIC 30th Anniversary Tribute," a milestone celebration joined by nearly 10,000 participants in commemoration of three decades of shared journey.

The Congress received strong support and invaluable guidance from the Insurance Authority, the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, and government officials at various levels, along with the generous backing of its corporate sponsors.

Congress Highlight: Official Release of Global Rankings for IDA Member Companies

In 2024, the International Dragon Award (IDA) Executive Committee released the inaugural Official Announcement of Global Rankings for IDA Member Companies in Hong Kong, China, unveiling key trends and benchmarks shaping the global financial insurance industry. The data offers valuable guidance and strategic reference for financial institutions and agency teams in their business operations. For insurers, the number of IDA members serves as a powerful indicator of both productivity and professional caliber. The greater the number of IDA members an institution holds, the stronger its performance in overall productivity, recruitment and training, and talent retention—signaling a trajectory of sustainable, long-term growth.

At this year's Congress, the IDA Executive Committee will release the Official Announcement of 2026 Global Rankings for IDA Member Companies. Informed by the collective insights and recommendations of the Expert Committee on International Dragon Award Data Analytics—a panel comprising distinguished experts from industry, government, and academia—the 2026 data analysis has advanced further in both depth and breadth.

IDA Honor Celebration: Thousands of IDA Elite Professionals Converge at the Summit

In 2026, the global insurance industry confronts new challenges amid a volatile and turbulent economic landscape. Yet, even in the face of such headwinds, an exceptional group of insurance professionals has thrived against the odds—earning the prestigious International Dragon Award through extraordinary performance and unwavering resilience.

To pay the highest tribute to these pillars of the industry, the Congress specially designed the "Honor Salute" and the "Dragon Night"—inviting over 4,800 IDA members to walk the "Star of Distinction," a pathway embodying the philosophy of "Paragon, Perfection, and Nobility"—and ascend the awards stage to share in a moment of glory reserved for the most dedicated professionals.

Among all IDA honors, the following distinctions shine most brightly:

In 2026, a total of 142 new IDA Life Members were recognized, bringing the cumulative total to 727. Through more than a decade of unwavering professional dedication and sustained achievement, they have set the exemplar for long‑term performance excellence across the insurance industry worldwide.

In the same year, 5 new IDA Hall of Fame inductees joined the ranks, bringing the cumulative total to 21. With over two decades of unwavering commitment to their original vision and sustained dedication, these honorees have not only achieved personal excellence but have also set a lasting benchmark for generational succession across the global insurance industry.

In team honors, 14 teams achieved the IDA Hundred‑Elite Team distinction in 2026, bringing the cumulative total to 34. Their extraordinary organizational management, talent development, and capacity for sustainable growth have established them as exemplary benchmarks for insurance teams worldwide.

In addition, 7 new "IDA World Records" were unveiled in 2026, bringing the cumulative total to 21. These records chronicle the highest achievements and historic milestones attained by IDA members over the past 27 years.

After three decades of weathering storms and navigating change, the Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress remains steadfast in its mission to contribute to the prosperity, progress, and growth of the global financial insurance industry. Together with financial institutions and outstanding practitioners worldwide, the Congress continues to walk alongside them on their journey toward excellence—every step of the way.

By PR Newswire

Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
insurance hong kong 2026 International Dragon Award Annual Conference

Related Contents

Insurtech reshapes Vietnam’s insurance sector

Insurtech reshapes Vietnam’s insurance sector

YF Life wins Insurance Asia Award for 50th campaign

YF Life wins Insurance Asia Award for 50th campaign

Blue launches digital insurance campaign in Hong Kong

Blue launches digital insurance campaign in Hong Kong

AECOM opens new Hong Kong office and Asia headquarters

AECOM opens new Hong Kong office and Asia headquarters

OTIC Hearing launches Oticon Zeal and Play SI in Hong Kong

OTIC Hearing launches Oticon Zeal and Play SI in Hong Kong

ATRenew opens first ReRe store in Hong Kong

ATRenew opens first ReRe store in Hong Kong

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Teletrac Navman names Sharma Vice President of Product Management

Teletrac Navman names Sharma Vice President of Product Management

Landis+Gyr adds two innovators to Edge ecosystem

Landis+Gyr adds two innovators to Edge ecosystem

Ricoh named Print Security Leader by Quocirca again

Ricoh named Print Security Leader by Quocirca again

CWIEME Shanghai 2026 concludes with record growth

CWIEME Shanghai 2026 concludes with record growth

KT&G launches ESSE at Istanbul Airport duty-free

KT&G launches ESSE at Istanbul Airport duty-free

Taroko Mountain Market returns 15-16 August after earthquake

Taroko Mountain Market returns 15-16 August after earthquake

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam's seafood exports grow in first seven months

Vietnam's seafood exports grow in first seven months

Bain Capital set to acquire Gong Cha

Bain Capital set to acquire Gong Cha

Smarter, greener, and resilient IPs

Smarter, greener, and resilient IPs

Samsung’s newest foldable smartphones hit Vietnam

Samsung’s newest foldable smartphones hit Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020