Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Anna Postnatal Care Center introduces non-contact relief technique

August 17, 2026 | 10:50
(0) user say
Hong Kong healthcare provider Anna Postnatal Care Center introduced a traditional Chinese medicine technique on 14 August 2026 offering non-contact pain relief for nursing mothers.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 August 2026 - For a long time, the excruciating pain associated with postpartum physiological breast engorgement (commonly known as "rock breasts" or severe milk duct blockages) has been regarded by the postnatal care industry as an "inevitable process." However, Hong Kong's postnatal care sector has recently welcomed a disruptive technological breakthrough. Senior lactation specialist Anna (Shou-Li Shi), who possesses a background of many years in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), and her team have successfully developed and popularized an innovative care methodology. Breaking away from traditional practices of applying forceful pressure right from the start, the technique achieves "complete zero breast contact" during the mother's peak pain phase. By utilizing TCM facial meridian acupuncture points, engorgement pain is rapidly relieved or significantly alleviated within 1 to 3 minutes, after which gentle breast care is subsequently administered. The advent of this revolutionary technique is driving a profound mindset transformation within the local postnatal care industry.

Breaking Traditional Blind Spots: Farewell to the "Treating Pain with Pain" Care Destiny

In the past, handling severe milk duct blockages and engorgement crises locally largely relied on traditional strong massage, kneading, or manual milk expression. Many new mothers described the pain during initial touches as "even exceeding childbirth," often causing immense psychological shadow and secondary trauma.

However, led by senior lactation specialist Anna Shi—who brings years of TCM background—Anna Postnatal Care Center has stepped out of the conventional mindset of merely focusing locally on the breasts. Their core breakthrough lies in the precise mastery of TCM meridian principles: during the acute onset stage when the mother experiences the most intense pain, the lactation specialist does not directly touch the breasts at all. Instead, through professional TCM facial meridian acupoint regulation, the body's natural relaxation mechanism is activated, causing the engorgement pain to instantly subside or substantially ease within 1 to 3 minutes. Once the pain is relieved and the breast tissue relaxes, gentle techniques are then applied for subsequent care. This non-invasive logic of "pain relief first, care afterwards" completely subverts the past industry convention of "enduring pain for conditioning."

A New Industry Wave: Driving Postnatal Home Care and At-Home Services Towards Refinement

Industry insiders analyze that this innovative approach—combining years of TCM heritage, facial meridians, and rapid pain relief—precisely addresses modern new mothers' pain points of "fearing pain and resisting traditional massages." Furthermore, coupled with an immediate at-home emergency service model across Hong Kong, it upgrades postnatal home support from passive "patient endurance" to proactive, comfortable, and scientific health management.

As this highly rare and breakthrough care technique in the Hong Kong market sparks widespread discussion within the industry, it is expected to attract significant attention from families pursuing high-quality postnatal living standards, rapidly propelling Hong Kong's maternal and infant care industry toward greater humanization and professional heights.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Please visit the official Anna Postnatal Care Center website at https://recover.hk.

By Anna Postnatal Care Center

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Anna Postnatal Care Center Postnatal Care Center Noncontact relief Traditional Chinese medicine

Related Contents

Beijing Hosts TCM Heritage Communication Event

Beijing Hosts TCM Heritage Communication Event

Professor Wong Tin Chee Named GQ Hong Kong Local Hero

Professor Wong Tin Chee Named GQ Hong Kong Local Hero

Jiaying Pharmaceutical launches global Hakka medicine promotion plan

Jiaying Pharmaceutical launches global Hakka medicine promotion plan

TCM giant plants stroke pop ups on campus herb or hipster bait

TCM giant plants stroke pop ups on campus herb or hipster bait

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

LG Electronics builds second Brazilian production facility in Parana

LG Electronics builds second Brazilian production facility in Parana

World Youth Forum convenes 700 students in Hong Kong

World Youth Forum convenes 700 students in Hong Kong

Australia reaches milestone of 500,000 installed home battery systems

Australia reaches milestone of 500,000 installed home battery systems

CityUHK retains top 100 position in 2026 ARWU rankings

CityUHK retains top 100 position in 2026 ARWU rankings

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020