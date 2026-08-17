Anna Postnatal Care Center introduces non-contact relief technique

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 August 2026 - For a long time, the excruciating pain associated with postpartum physiological breast engorgement (commonly known as "rock breasts" or severe milk duct blockages) has been regarded by the postnatal care industry as an "inevitable process." However, Hong Kong's postnatal care sector has recently welcomed a disruptive technological breakthrough. Senior lactation specialist Anna (Shou-Li Shi), who possesses a background of many years in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), and her team have successfully developed and popularized an innovative care methodology. Breaking away from traditional practices of applying forceful pressure right from the start, the technique achieves "complete zero breast contact" during the mother's peak pain phase. By utilizing TCM facial meridian acupuncture points, engorgement pain is rapidly relieved or significantly alleviated within 1 to 3 minutes, after which gentle breast care is subsequently administered. The advent of this revolutionary technique is driving a profound mindset transformation within the local postnatal care industry.In the past, handling severe milk duct blockages and engorgement crises locally largely relied on traditional strong massage, kneading, or manual milk expression. Many new mothers described the pain during initial touches as "even exceeding childbirth," often causing immense psychological shadow and secondary trauma.However, led by senior lactation specialist Anna Shi—who brings years of TCM background—Anna Postnatal Care Center has stepped out of the conventional mindset of merely focusing locally on the breasts. Their core breakthrough lies in the precise mastery of TCM meridian principles: during the acute onset stage when the mother experiences the most intense pain, the lactation specialist does not directly touch the breasts at all. Instead, through professional TCM facial meridian acupoint regulation, the body's natural relaxation mechanism is activated, causing the engorgement pain to instantly subside or substantially ease within 1 to 3 minutes. Once the pain is relieved and the breast tissue relaxes, gentle techniques are then applied for subsequent care. This non-invasive logic of "pain relief first, care afterwards" completely subverts the past industry convention of "enduring pain for conditioning."Industry insiders analyze that this innovative approach—combining years of TCM heritage, facial meridians, and rapid pain relief—precisely addresses modern new mothers' pain points of "fearing pain and resisting traditional massages." Furthermore, coupled with an immediate at-home emergency service model across Hong Kong, it upgrades postnatal home support from passive "patient endurance" to proactive, comfortable, and scientific health management.As this highly rare and breakthrough care technique in the Hong Kong market sparks widespread discussion within the industry, it is expected to attract significant attention from families pursuing high-quality postnatal living standards, rapidly propelling Hong Kong's maternal and infant care industry toward greater humanization and professional heights.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Please visit the official Anna Postnatal Care Center website at https://recover.hk.