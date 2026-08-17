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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cambodian officials commemorate completion of Phnom Penh temple

August 17, 2026 | 10:39
(0) user say
Cambodian government representatives and church leaders commemorated the completion of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple in Phnom Penh during an official ceremony on 12 August 2026.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 August 2026 – Cambodia officials and leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints commemorated the completion of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple on Wednesday, 12 August 2026.

A diverse group of government and interfaith leaders pose for a photo in front of the Phnom Penn Cambodia Temple on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, during the temple's open house celebration, including Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and His Excellency Minister of Cult and Religion Dr. Chay Borin (center).

A diverse group of government and interfaith leaders pose for a photo in front of the Phnom Penn Cambodia Temple on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, during the temple's open house celebration, including Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and His Excellency Minister of Cult and Religion Dr. Chay Borin (center).

Approximately 800 Cambodian leaders and Church members gathered Wednesday morning on the temple grounds, located at Russian Confederation Street Phnom Penh 12040 on a 1.3-hectare site.

Represented at the event were top leaders in government, diplomatic corps, religion, business, education, health care and the news media.

They heard speeches from Church leaders and His Excellency Minister Chay Borin of the Ministry of Cult and Religion, who represented His Excellency Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Leading the Church delegation was Elder Gerrit W. Gong, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and senior leader from Church headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The commemoration will continue with public open house tours:
  • Saturdays, 15 & 22 August: 9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.
  • Monday–Friday, 17–21 August: 4:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, 16 August: No tours available.
Tours are free with no reservation required. More information is available at:
https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/featured/phnom-penh-cambodia-open-house?lang=khm.

In his speech, Minister Chay Borin said he was "honored and delighted" to represent Prime Minister Hun Manet at the event. He noted the "magnificent architecture and craftsmanship" of the Phnom Penh Temple and said it demonstrates the growth of religious faith in Cambodia. It is also a reflection of the peace, political stability and freedom of religious belief enjoyed by Cambodian citizens.

Elder Gong said, "For us, this temple is a holy and sacred place where heaven and earth come together in serenity and harmony. In the temple, we worship God and receive His blessings. We learn God's plan of happiness and our divine identity and purpose. We promise and covenant to live good, moral, productive, faith-filled lives."

Regarding the temple, Minister Borin told the large group of government and community leaders, "I firmly believe that this new holy place will become a place where love and peace are nurtured, a place where people can leave behind wrongdoing and sin, and a place that contributes to cultivating morality, virtue, and good conduct among all those who come here to worship."

The temple is a "symbol of peace and of building strong and harmonious families for generations to come, consistent with one of the Church's core teachings, which emphasizes strong and enduring families as an important foundation of society."

Elder Gong said he and his wife love visiting Cambodia and have met with Church members and friends all across the country. Cambodia, he said, "is a miracle of modern development" while also preserving Khmer history and culture. "We are grateful for the privilege to worship freely in this beautiful country in meetinghouses and places of worship," he said.

Elder Gong said Church members "believe we are all children of God, which makes us brothers and sisters. As such, we are grateful to work with the government of Cambodia to provide hundreds of humanitarian, education, and medical projects to benefit our Cambodian brothers and sisters regardless of religion."

Elder Gong noted that Cambodia is a country that treasures temples. "Temples are also special to us," he said. "We are grateful for the permitting and support we have received to build this temple in Phnom Penh."

Sacred temple ceremonies bless God's children, said Elder Gong, both those who are living and those who have passed on to the next life. "Temple ceremonies encourage our members – from the young to the elderly – to love and honor deceased family members. Parents, grandparents, and ancestors can be united with their families, happy and forever. Temple ceremonies bless families and individuals with peace, healing, forgiveness, and unity."

Cambodian Church member Vichit Ith, who was instrumental in obtaining official government recognition of the Church in 1994 so it could begin operating, also spoke at the event.

"Today, our Church family in Cambodia has grown to over 20,000 members," he said, "worshipping in chapels across the nation—each one a testament to the faith, devotion, and resilience of our Cambodian brothers and sisters."

Brother Ith said the temple is "a monument to the enduring friendship and mutual respect between our Church and the Kingdom of Cambodia."

In the temple, said Brother Ith, "members commit to follow God and, in turn, become more upright and reliable citizens. It is a place of eternal families – where marriages are sealed not 'until death do us part,' but for eternity, strengthening the social fabric of Cambodia one family at a time. It is also a place of divine knowledge – where members learn about God's plan for humanity, giving them hope, purpose, and a desire to serve others."

Following the public open house, the temple will be formally dedicated on Sunday, 30 August 2026. After the dedication, the temple grounds will remain open to visitors, but entry into the temple itself will be reserved for faithful members of the Church.

https://news-kh.churchofjesuschrist.org/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

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TagTag:
cambodian Cambodian Government Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple

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