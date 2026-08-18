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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

JUNEiNTER unveils revenue estimation model for free video games

August 18, 2026 | 14:16
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Technology provider JUNEiNTER launched the LCP Game Revenue Estimation Model on 17 August 2026 to forecast financial performance for free-to-play developers in the 200-billion-dollar global gaming market.

SINGAPORE- Media OutReach Newswire - 17 August 2026 - With the global game market grown to an approximate value of US$200 billion annually, JUNEiNTER unveils a model designed to estimate the future revenue of individual games.

JUNEiNTER announced the release of the "LCP Model," which estimates future revenue based on operating data from live service games and a public event of a free-trial marking its launch.

Whereas games generate recurring monthly cash flows and function as digital assets, the industry has lacked established standards to calculate the future revenue of individual titles — making their revenue streams difficult to be utilized as measurable financial assets.

The LCP Model was developed from the fundamental question: "How much revenue will our game generate?" The S66 Engine, which applies the LCP Model, analyzes actual service data accumulated from launch to calculate potential future revenue. Accordingly, it has been simulated about 90,000 times, confirming its consistency and reproducibility.

To mark the unveiling of the LCP Model, JUNEiNTER is holding a public event for developers to get revenue estimations for their own games. Eligible participants are games that use the F2P model monetized through in-app purchases (IAP) or combining in-app purchases with in-app advertising. Steam and console games are excluded.

Participating developers will also be offered additional special benefits for future usage. Eligibility requirements and details of the benefits are available on JUNEiNTER's official website (https://gv.juneinter.com).

A JUNEiNTER spokesperson said, "Revenue estimates generated by the S66 Engine are not intended to be investment solicitation, fundraising, or a guarantee of returns. The results are estimates based on the data submitted by developers and the model's criteria, and may differ from actual revenue."

https://gv.juneinter.com/en/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By JUNEiNTER Co., Ltd

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TagTag:
JUNEiNTER LCP Game Revenue Estimation Revenue estimation model Free video games

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