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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Seeing Machines unveils Physical AI Platform for humanoid robotics

August 18, 2026 | 14:41
(0) user say
Technology developer Seeing Machines launched its Physical AI Platform on 17 August 2026, adapting automotive vision systems to power human-machine interaction in robotics.

CANBERRA, Australia, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE), the advanced computer vision company that has helped redefine transport safety through AI-powered human sensing, today announced the launch of its Physical AI Platform. The platform applies the Company's Human-Centred AI design philosophy to robotics and industrial automation.

The announcement marks an important milestone in the company's evolution, building on more than 25 years of human factors research and AI innovation that has helped make roads safer around the world.

Seeing Machines' Driver and Occupant Monitoring System (DMS/OMS) technology is deployed in more than eight million vehicles globally, helping vehicles understand drivers, anticipate risk and prevent accidents. The Company is now applying the same Human-Centred AI philosophy to give robots the contextual awareness needed to interact safely and intuitively with people in complex real-world environments.

The Seeing Machines Physical AI platform gives robots a deeper understanding of the situation around them by creating a dynamic three-dimensional perception map of people, objects and their environment. Rather than simply recognising individual features, it continuously builds contextual awareness that enables robots to understand spatial relationships, interpret human behaviour, anticipate risk and make safe and intuitive decisions in real time.

Paul McGlone, Chief Executive Officer of Seeing Machines, said the launch is a natural evolution of the company's long-standing mission to solve for complex human-machine interaction.

"For more than two decades, we've been teaching machines to understand people," said McGlone.

"Our technology is already protecting millions of drivers around the world by enabling vehicles to better understand human behaviour and respond to risk in real time. With the launch of our Physical AI Platform we are extending that capability into robotics, enabling machines to interact with people safely, naturally and intuitively.

"As robots begin moving beyond research labs and into factories, workplaces, hospitals, homes and public spaces, understanding people and the environment they're in becomes just as important as understanding the task they're performing. We believe our Human-Centred AI design philosophy will extend into a foundational capability for the next generation of robotics," he said.

Unlike conventional AI systems focused on recognising individual objects or executing predefined tasks, Seeing Machines' technology interprets people, objects and the surrounding environment as a unified scene. This contextual understanding gives robots the situational awareness required to operate safely alongside people in dynamic and unpredictable environments.

The platform has potential applications across a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, aged care, warehousing, mining and industrial automation, where robots are increasingly expected to work collaboratively with people.

www.seeingmachines.com

By PR Newswire

Seeing Machines Limited

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TagTag:
Seeing Machines Physical AI Platform Humanoid Robotics

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