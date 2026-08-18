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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

JSCCIB launches Bangkok Business Summit 2026 with World Bank

August 18, 2026 | 14:07
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The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking launched The Bangkok Business Summit 2026 on 18 August 2026 alongside World Bank representatives in Thailand.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 August 2026 – The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking (JSCCIB), comprising the Thai Bankers' Association, the Board of Trade of Thailand, and the Federation of Thai Industries, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Thailand, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), and the World Bank, has announced its readiness to convene a high-level leadership conference, 'The Bangkok Business Summit 2026,' under the theme 'Reinvent Thailand, Resilient ASEAN.'

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To be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), the summit will showcase the vision of public-private sector collaboration aimed at restructuring Thailand's economy. This event serves as a milestone paving the way toward the IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings 2026, which Thailand will proudly host in Bangkok in October 2026, as well as Thailand's upcoming ASEAN Chairmanship in 2028.

A key highlight of The Bangkok Business Summit 2026 includes a keynote address entitled 'Thailand's Offer to the World' by Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand. The address will declare Thailand's readiness as a global investment hub, shifting the nation from cost-based competition to enhancing capabilities, innovation, and digital infrastructure. Furthermore, Dr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will deliver a policy address on 'Unlocking the Next Growth Engines for Thailand & ASEAN,' revealing policy reform steps designed to unlock private sector investment and drive the country's new economic engines. Professor Dr. Yodchanan Wongsawat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, will address positioning Thailand as a regional investment platform for high-tech industries.
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Payong Srivanich, Chairman of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking (JSCCIB), stated that this event aims to answer a critical question: How can Thailand transform global shifts and its central location in ASEAN into new opportunities for investment, job creation, and sustainable growth?

"The Bangkok Business Summit 2026 is not merely a platform for exchanging perspectives, but a venue where Thailand presents its concrete strengths, opportunities, and development directions to the global business community—bridging the government's vision, recommendations from international organizations, and the practical expertise of the private sector," Payong stated."Thailand's challenge today is not just growth, but building competitive growth in a rapidly changing world. We need a platform for collaborative efforts to 'Reinvent Thailand' by creating new economic engines and elevating our competitiveness so Thailand can capture new opportunities and become an integral part of a 'Resilient ASEAN' capable of adapting to global dynamics."

Key Highlights & Session Overview
  • Special Keynote: Vitai Ratanakorn, Governor of the Bank of Thailand, will present on 'Thailand's New Horizons: From Ambition to Delivery.'
  • Global Insights Panel: Featuring in-depth discussions with Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank Vice President for East Asia and Pacific, Sarvesh Suri, Regional Vice President for Asia and Pacific, The International Finance Corporation (IFC), and John W.H. Denton, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) exchanging views on economic trends, investments, and business opportunities.
  • Report Launch: Launch of the World Bank's latest report, 'Building Thailand's Future Today: The Investment and Growth Playbook.' The report proposes a roadmap for Thailand to achieve high-income country status through investment and reforms that create jobs, boost productivity, and lay the foundation for long-term growth, highlighting potential industries such as advanced manufacturing, sustainable & wellness tourism, digital services, agriculture & food, and the creative economy.
  • Luncheon Discussion: Thai Beverage Public Company Limited will host a special session entitled 'Growth Reaches Communities: Sufficiency Economy Philosophy,' presenting the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy as a framework that creates balance, strength, and sustainability from local communities to the business sector and macroeconomy.
Afternoon Tracks
  • Track 1: Building Resilience (Infrastructure, Energy, and Digital Finance): Led by Mr. Piti Disyatat, Deputy Governor for Monetary Stability, Bank of Thailand, in building competitiveness and the ability to attract future industries to the country. The session will include discussions on the topics of 'Efficient Energy & Low-Carbon Infrastructure' and 'Policy Architecture and Low-Carbon Cities in Action' focusing on investing in key infrastructure that will drive the industrial transition to a low-carbon society, with leaders from various sectors, including the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, PTT Public Company Limited, Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited, Siam Cement Public Company Limited, Thai Airways Public Company Limited, and Google LLC and the topic of 'Building Thailand's Trusted Economy: Digital Public Infrastructure for Inclusive Growth,' focusing on digital public infrastructure in the financial sector for sustainable growth, and safe and inclusive digital finance, with senior executives from Bangkok Bank, Krungsri Bank, TMBThanachart Bank, and Ascend Money.
  • Track 2: New Horizons (Future Industries, Agri-Food, and Human-Centric Economy): Led by Professor Dr. Yodchanan Wongsawat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, focusing on developing high-potential talent within organizations and positioning Thailand as a regional investment platform for high-tech industries, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and advanced R&D.
Additionally, the Bangkok Business Summit 2026 will feature a panel discussion titled 'The Future of Agrifood Business.' Under the concept of Elevating to a Regional Strategic Asset, leaders from top companies including Sea Value PCL and Olam Agri (Singapore) will share their perspectives on how Thailand's agrifood industry is evolving beyond its traditional role as the 'Kitchen of the World' to become a vital strategic asset for regional food security, and another discussion on 'The Future of the Human-Centric Economy,' integrating health, wellness, tourism, and the creative economy centered around people rather than isolated sectors. Panelists include Minor International, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS), and Cerecin.

Closing & Actions

To conclude the summit, leaders from the three JSCCIB member organizations will summarize actionable proposals to transform insights into concrete practices. These encompass enhancing competitiveness, building investment ecosystems, and developing future industries. The event will culminate in the signing of a Letter of Intent for Cooperation on the Digital & AI Compact between Thailand's economic agencies and the World Bank.

Note: Speakers and the event program are subject to change without prior notice due to unforeseen circumstances. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By JSCCIB Foundation

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TagTag:
JSCCIB Bangkok Business Summit 2026 World Bank

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