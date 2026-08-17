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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Rhenus partners with shipzero to scale transport emission reductions

August 17, 2026 | 10:08
(0) user say
Logistics provider Rhenus partnered with platform shipzero on 14 August 2026 to offer audit-ready Book and Claim solutions across global air, ocean, and road freight operations.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 14 August 2026 - The Rhenus Group and the leading global emissions intelligence platform shipzero today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Rhenus customers gain access to a Book and Claim solution designed to reduce climate impact of global transports, covering alternative fuels and battery-electric vehicles across air, ocean and road transport.

As a multimodal logistics service provider, Rhenus relies heavily on external transport capacity. The company is therefore introducing a Book and Claim approach as a solution to reduce the climate impact of transport emissions in areas where Rhenus has no direct influence over the underlying assets. Book and Claim is advantageous here by allowing companies to support lower-emission transport solutions outside the physical transport chain of a specific shipment, with the climate benefit allocated through a verified accounting system. Thanks to shipzero's auditable platform, companies are less reliant on manual processes and data processing.

Scope and Availability

Through the partnership, Rhenus customers can book alternative fuel and battery-electric transport solutions on a single-shipment basis or through larger, ongoing or retroactive agreements. The solution is available across Rhenus air, ocean and road operations, supported by shipzero's platform and methodology.

The partnership responds to rising demand across the industry: Book and Claim has become a widely accepted instrument for reducing the impact of logistics emissions, particularly for companies with limited control over the physical assets moving their goods.

"By partnering with shipzero, we aim to scale solutions such as battery-electric vehicles, SAF and SMF to drive the sustainable transformation with our carriers. As more companies commit to Science Based Targets, auditable Book and Claim accounting becomes an increasingly important foundation for credible decarbonisation efforts, and shipzero's independently verified approach enables us to deliver exactly that to our customers," remarks Adrian Wojnowski, Manager Sustainable Solutions & Decarbonisation at Rhenus.

A trusted, verifiable approach

Rhenus has chosen to partner with shipzero because the platform offers a robust and auditable solution. Its multimodal coverage and methodological alignment were also key factors.

"We're proud that Rhenus, as a global, multimodal logistics provider, has placed its trust in shipzero to deliver audit-ready CO2 reduction tracking, built on a methodology aligned with ISO 14083 and the MBM Framework, down to the last detail – for their business and for their customers. It's exactly the kind of partnership we want to keep building on," says Martin Jacobs, Director of Client Solutions at shipzero.

Methodology and Regulatory Context

A reliable and verifiable methodology was a key selection criterion for Rhenus when choosing a partner. shipzero's Book and Claim approach has been audited by the independent certification body Müller-BBM Cert and complies with the Smart Freight Centre's (SFC) MBM Framework as well as ISO standard 14083 and the GLEC Framework. The emissions reductions achieved are reported separately from Scope 1–3 emissions in accordance with the requirements of the GHG Protocol. This enables companies to transparently track and document the savings achieved.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Rhenus

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TagTag:
Rhenus shipzero platform shipzero logistics service

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