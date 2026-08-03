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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AECOM opens new Hong Kong office and Asia headquarters

August 03, 2026 | 09:31
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AECOM officially launched its new Hong Kong office and Asia headquarters at 83 King Lam Street in Cheung Sha Wan, unveiling a workplace designed to reflect the global infrastructure leader's evolving regional operations.

HONG KONG SAR- Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2026 - AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, officially launched its new Hong Kong office and Asia headquarters at 83 King Lam Street in Cheung Sha Wan, unveiling a workplace that reflects how the company is evolving to meet the needs of its employees, clients and communities. The ceremony was attended by Jill Hudkins, global chief executive, AECOM Advisory, alongside clients, partners and employees.

AECOM opens new Hong Kong office and Asia headquarters

Designed as a living demonstration of the way AECOM works, the office brings together people, technology and sustainable design in a future-ready environment that reflects both the company's values and its deep connection to Hong Kong.

The new workplace underlines the company's commitment to Hong Kong. At a time of transformational development in Hong Kong, including landmark initiatives such as the Northern Metropolis and SKYTOPIA, it strengthens AECOM's ability to support clients locally while leveraging its breadth of expertise across Asia.

Ian Chung, chief executive of AECOM's Asia region, said: "Our new Hong Kong office and Asia headquarters represents AECOM's largest office investment in Asia and reflects our confidence in Hong Kong's future. For more than 50 years, we have partnered with clients and communities to help shape the city's development. This new workplace will strengthen collaboration and innovation across our teams, enabling us to support the opportunities ahead and continue growing future Hong Kong together with our clients and partners."

Johnny Cheuk, executive leader, Hong Kong, AECOM, said: "As Hong Kong enters a new era of development, creating the right environment for our people and clients to collaborate has never been more important. Our new office is designed to foster innovation, collaboration and multidisciplinary teamwork, strengthening our ability to deliver better outcomes for clients and communities. This future-ready workplace will help us bring together the talent and expertise needed to shape Hong Kong's next chapter of growth."

Occupying approximately 126,000 gross square feet across four floors, the workplace is designed around AECOM's Freedom to Grow framework, supporting flexible, performance-led ways of working through a variety of spaces for focused work, project delivery, hybrid meetings and collaboration. Client engagement areas, innovation spaces and technology-enabled environments further support co-creation and knowledge sharing. It demonstrates the same people-centered and future-ready principles that AECOM helps clients deliver every day.

A digital dashboard powered by IoT sensors provides real-time insights into energy consumption and indoor air quality, making workplace sustainability performance visible and measurable. The relocation also embraced circular economy principles. More than 900 furniture items from AECOM's previous Sha Tin office were donated to local schools and non-governmental organizations, extending their useful life while reducing landfill waste.

Employee wellbeing was integral to the design. Activity-based workspace design promotes the exchange of ideas, collaboration, socialization and focused work, while natural materials, green walls and planted dividers bring biophilic elements into the workplace. Bamboo finishes and sustainable carpets help reduce the environmental impact of the fit-out.

The workplace also reflects AECOM's multidisciplinary strength in infrastructure delivery. The office is located at 83 King Lam Street, a twin-tower commercial development for which AECOM provided structural, geotechnical and façade engineering services. The project was recognized at the HKIE Structural Division Structural Excellence Award 2025.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more at aecom.com.

By AECOM Hong Kong

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TagTag:
aecom hong kong Hong Kong office

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