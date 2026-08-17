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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Garvee spotlights home and garden products for seasonal transition

August 17, 2026 | 10:43
(0) user say
Retail brand Garvee highlighted six core home and garden products on 16 August 2026 to capture consumer demand during the late-summer to early-autumn seasonal transition.
ONTARIO, CA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 August 2026 - As France enters the transitional period between mid-August and early September—a season marked by the return from summer holidays and cool, golden garden evenings— Garvee today highlighted six core products designed to help families embrace the changing season.

Seasonal Highlights & Product Features:

1. Indoor Organization & Aesthetics for "La Rentrée"
  • Natural Rattan & Wood-Grain Sideboard: Bringing warm, cozy textures indoors as cooler autumn days approach, this sideboard seamlessly blends natural woven rattan doors with modern wood grain. Designed with a spacious double-door compartment and fixed interior shelf, it easily organizes tableware, coffee essentials, or books.
  • Quiet-Close Stainless Steel Dual Trash Can: Ideal for getting kitchen routines back in order for the new season. Featuring two independent removable inner buckets with foot pedals, it makes separating dry and wet waste effortless.
2. Late-Summer Garden Relaxation & Early-Autumn Prep
  • 360° Swivel Papasan Chair: This oversized round egg-style chair delivers an ergonomic, immersive wrap-around feel. Equipped with a thick, high-rebound removable cushion and a 360° smooth rotation base, it lets you seamlessly adjust your angle to catch the sunset or enjoy a book.
  • Heavy-Duty Convertible Garden Cart: Designed for heavy autumn garden cleanup, fruit harvesting, and firewood transport. Boasting a massive load capacity and a rugged steel mesh frame, its four removable side guardrails instantly transform it from a fenced utility cart into a flatbed carrier.
3. End-of-Summer Outdoor Adventures for Kids
  • Dual-Control Blue Ride-On Tractor with Trailer: Perfect for helping kids make the most of late-summer outdoor playtime. Featuring realistic tractor styling with a push-button start and 3-speed settings, it supports both child driving and 2.4G parental remote control for added safety.
  • All-Terrain Pink Ride-On ATV: Built for kids craving off-road thrills before school starts.Parents can easily take control via remote, while kids enjoy an entertainment cockpit loaded with Bluetooth, LED lights, and power display.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Garvee

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Garvee Seasonal transition products Home and garden

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