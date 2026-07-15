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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ACV pushes to complete Long Thanh Airport phase one by September

July 15, 2026 | 11:26
(0) user say
Airports Corporation of Vietnam has set an end-of-year target for the commercial launch of Long Thanh International Airport's first phase, while accelerating infrastructure completion, operational trials, workforce training and transport connectivity.

On July 10, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) – the state-controlled operator of 22 airports across Vietnam, including the country's largest international gateways – submitted a report to the Steering Committee for Preparations for the Operation of Long Thanh International Airport, setting the target of bringing the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport into commercial operation from December 1.

ACV pushes to complete Long Thanh Airport phase one by September
The passenger terminal at Long Thanh International Airport. Photo: ACV

"To ensure the project meets this milestone, we have instructed the Project Management Board to work closely with contractors to accelerate the completion of construction works, facilities, and equipment installation – with all activities to be completed no later than September," said Nguyen Duc Hung, acting CEO of ACV.

As Long Thanh International Airport's first phase moves towards commercial service, ACV is simultaneously implementing infrastructure works, operational trial programmes, and workforce preparations in line with international standards.

Under the plan, Runway No.1, together with the taxiway system and aircraft apron, was substantially completed by the end of 2025, meeting operational requirements for Code E and Code F wide-body aircraft.

Runway No.2 is scheduled to be completed and fully integrated with the airside system before September 30.

Meanwhile, the passenger terminal, designed to handle 25 million passengers per year, will be completed and undergo trial operations in November.

During the same period, Cargo Terminal No.1, with an annual handling capacity of 550,000 tonnes, along with the airport's internal road network, the T1 and T2 connecting roads, parking facilities, technical infrastructure and aircraft fuel supply system, will also be completed in a synchronised manner before October 30.

Alongside infrastructure completion, ACV is working with international consulting firm IAC to implement the Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) programme in accordance with international practice.

To date, the corporation has developed 11 core operational procedures and 55 operational trial scenarios to comprehensively validate the organisational model, operating procedures, readiness of infrastructure, equipment, and human resources before the airport begins operations.

In light of the plan, the ORAT programme will be implemented in three phases. In September, operational trials will be conducted for the airside area and the western wing of the passenger terminal.

In October, integrated trials involving aircraft and completed facilities will be carried out, while in November, full operational trials will be conducted across the entire Long Thanh International Airport before its official commercial launch.

Regarding personnel, ACV said it has reassigned experienced personnel from Category I airports within its network, while also recruiting and training new staff well in advance.

All staff will be fully certified and meet all professional qualification standards before participating in the operation and management of Long Thanh International Airport.

According to ACV's leadership, transport connectivity is a prerequisite for the successful commercial launch of Long Thanh International Airport, and for ensuring convenient passenger access.

Accordingly, the T1 and T2 roads directly connecting the airport with the expressway network are expected to be completed in a synchronised manner and meet operational requirements.

However, significant pressure remains on external transport corridors, as the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway and National Highway 51 are already operating beyond capacity.

Therefore, ACV believes that completing the entire Bien Hoa–Vung Tau expressway and expanding the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh expressway from eight to 10 lanes are particularly urgent requirements to reduce travel time from central Ho Chi Minh City to the airport, which currently takes around 1.5 hours.

In addition, strategic transport projects including the Ben Luc–Long Thanh expressway, Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3, provincial road 25B and provincial road 25C also need to be completed and opened to traffic before Long Thanh International Airport begins commercial operations at the end of 2026 to ensure seamless and safe connectivity.

For railway transport, ACV has proposed accelerating investment in the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh light rail line and the North–South high-speed railway, with direct connections to the passenger terminal to strengthen long-term accessibility to the airport.

In addition to completing infrastructure, ACV has also proposed a series of support mechanisms aimed at reducing risks for airlines during the initial phase of airport operations.

For instance, ACV is developing the ‘Long Thanh Launch’ incentive package, which is expected to apply during the 2026-2027 period.

Under the proposal, airlines operating at Long Thanh Airport would receive discounts of between 20 per cent and 50 per cent on aviation service charges, thereby encouraging carriers to shift operations from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to the new airport.

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By Minh Thuy

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TagTag:
Long Thanh International Commercial launch Operational trials workforce training Transport connectivity passenger terminal Operational readiness

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Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

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