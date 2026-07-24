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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Quang Tri Airport reaches milestone with control tower topping-out

July 24, 2026 | 13:15
(0) user say
The consortium developing Quang Tri Airport has completed the topping-out of its air traffic control tower, marking a significant milestone in the project's construction.
Quang Tri Airport reaches milestone with control tower topping-out
Photo: T&T Group

The ceremony took place on July 22, led by the consortium including T&T Infrastructure Investment and Development, CIENCO4, and project enterprise Quang Tri Airport Co., Ltd. The control tower, often regarded as the 'brain' of airport operations, will serve as the operational hub responsible for flight safety and coordination once the airport becomes operational.

The tower comprises 11 floors and a rooftop, with a floor height of 44.34 metres with the highest point reaching 51.73 metres. It is designed to meet stringent requirements for air traffic surveillance, flight control operations, and the installation of specialised air traffic management equipment. The venture requires exceptionally stringent standards in structural engineering, architectural design, and construction techniques.

Quang Tri Airport is being developed under the public–private partnership model. Groundbreaking took place in 2024, with total investment exceeding VND5.8 trillion. Under the master plan, the airport has been upgrade to a level 4C airport, capable of handling wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. The upgrade significantly expands the airport's operational capacity and provides greater scope for its long-term development.

Construction of the airport’s other major components is progressing concurrently with the completion of the control tower. For the passenger terminal, the primary structural works have been substantially completed. Internal and external masonry and plastering are underway, while installation of the terminal’s roof steel structure, auxiliary facilities, and supporting infrastructure continues as planned.

Meanwhile, the runway has been completed. For the taxiway and airfield drainage system, organic soil stripping, mud excavation, subgrade excavation, and compaction have all been completed, achieving all the required technical specifications.

With the completion of the air traffic control tower, the consortium of investors and construction units are working to bring the Quang Tri Airport to completion on schedule. Envisioned as a modern airport, the project will drive socioeconomic development for Quang Tri and the north central region.

Quang Tri airport project to commence construction in early July Quang Tri airport project to commence construction in early July

The Quang Tri airport project, with an initial outlay of 5.8 trillion VND (227 million USD), will be kicked off on July 6 by a joint venture between T&T Group and CIENCO 4.
Quang Tri Airport officially starts construction Quang Tri Airport officially starts construction

Quang Tri People’s Committee and a joint venture between T&T Group and CIENCO 4 held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Quang Tri Airport project on July 6.
Quang Tri to start work on $232 million airport next year Quang Tri to start work on $232 million airport next year

Quang Tri province will resolve the pending issues of the Quang Tri Airport project so that it can start work in 2026.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Quang Tri Airport Air Traffic Control Tower Flight safety Airport operations passenger terminal north central region Construction milestone

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