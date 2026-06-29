Ho Chi Minh City to establish seven high-tech agricultural zones

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issued Decision No.3777/QD-UBND on June 24 on the establishment and promulgation of operating regulations for high-tech agricultural zones in the city.

Seven high-tech agricultural zones include the Ho Chi Minh City high-tech agricultural zone with an area of 88.17 ha; the Can Gio high-tech agricultural zone with an area of 89.74 ha; the Cu Chi high-tech agricultural zone with an area of 23.3 ha.

Illustration photo: baodautu.vn

The others are Nhuan Duc with an area of 470 ha, An Nhon Tay 470 ha, Binh Gia 383.22 ha, and Phuoc Hoa 203 ha.

According to the operating regulations, the zones aim to become centres for research and development in high-tech agriculture in the fields of crop cultivation, animal husbandry, aquaculture, forestry, medicinal plants, biotechnology, post-harvest technology, and high-tech services.

These zones will play a crucial role in integrating applied research, pilot production, testing, demonstration, technology transfer, incubation, and support for training high-tech human resources in agriculture, in line with global high-tech development trends and Vietnam's policies and orientations for high-tech agricultural development.

In addition, they will attract investment and highly skilled human resources at home and globally to implement high-tech applications in high-tech agricultural zones. They include linking research activities, high-tech applications, and the production of high-tech products in the agricultural sector.

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigns Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Agricultural Zone Management Board to directly manage the zones, and to organise the implementation of tasks related to investment, sci-tech, innovation, digital transformation, land, construction, environment, and other related fields as prescribed.

The management board is responsible for coordinating with relevant departments and agencies to build and develop the zones in a synchronised manner, ensuring investment efficiency and avoiding the creation of additional management entities.

According to the city's orientations, the planning of these zones must ensure the synchronisation of technical and social infrastructure, the application of smart, environmentally friendly management solutions, and the provision of smart management utilities to meet their operational needs, while complying with relevant legal regulations.

Projects in the zone must also meet the principles and criteria of high-tech applied agriculture, aiming to attract domestic and foreign businesses and experts to participate in research, production, and development of high value-added agricultural products.

Investment capital for these zones is mobilised from various sources, including the state budget, the city budget, government support programmes, and socialised resources from businesses. The city also encourages the application of specific financial mechanisms and risk acceptance in scientific research and innovation to promote the testing and application of new technologies in agricultural production.

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