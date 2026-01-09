Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong Tech Firms Shine at CES 2026

January 09, 2026 | 14:30
(0) user say
Frontier technology innovations from Hong Kong companies captured global attention at CES 2026, attracting international buyers and showcasing the city's growing influence in the tech sector.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2026 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), supported by the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association (HKEIA), led the largest ever delegation of 61 Hong Kong tech companies to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9. In just the first two days, the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion drew visits from dozens of international brands, industry leaders and investors to explore the latest innovations, and potential collaboration opportunities. The participation enables local tech firms to access markets overseas, and by showcasing their strengths in R&D, underscores the city's role as a leading international innovation and technology (I&T) hub.

The largest-ever Hong Kong Tech Pavilion featured 61 tech companies at CES 2026.
The largest-ever Hong Kong Tech Pavilion featured 61 tech companies at CES 2026.

The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion featured innovations spanning across areas in advanced materials & sustainable technology, AI & data, digital transformation, electronics & robotics, and life & health. Meanwhile three of the city's rising stars were recognised at the prestigious annual CES Innovation Awards 2026, with Widemount Dynamics Tech leading the way with its Smart Firefighting Robot named as the Best of Innovation for Product in Support of Human Security for All with its. Meanwhile, Eieling and PointFit were honored under the Digital Health category, with the world's first intelligence-driven compact fatty liver diagnostic device FattaLab® and patented ultra-thin biomarkers tracking wearable PF-Sweat Patch.

Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said: "We believe in catalysing tomorrow's world and this celebration of Hong Kong's I&T via the global platform like CES demonstrates our city's unique convergence of cutting-edge R&D, global talent and capital, and enablers such as HKSTP is connecting innovators with resources, markets and opportunities, propelling their success to the world stage."

Vivian Chan, Associate Director of Business Development, Exhibitions and Digital Business of HKTDC pinpointed that, "Having participated in CES for over 40 years, HKTDC is committed to facilitating more technology-driven, cross-border business deals and investments riding on our global network with over 50 offices, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a regional and global innovation hub."

The Hong Kong Tech delegation continues to leverage the growing global innovation momentum from CES, to engage in talent traction, encourage investments, and explore market opportunities to support the mission of entrepreneurs to go global, while demonstrating the pivotal role of Hong Kong in connecting the region, and contributing to the global tech landscape.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

By HKSTP

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hong Kong Tech Hong Kong tech firms Hong Kong Science and Technology

Related Contents

61 Hong Kong tech firms showcase potential at CES 2026

61 Hong Kong tech firms showcase potential at CES 2026

HKSTP leads 60 tech firms to CES 2026 in Las Vegas

HKSTP leads 60 tech firms to CES 2026 in Las Vegas

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Choco Up Names Three Senior Leaders for APAC Growth

Choco Up Names Three Senior Leaders for APAC Growth

Vinhomes Green Paradise Redefines Urban Living in Vietnam

Vinhomes Green Paradise Redefines Urban Living in Vietnam

Galaxy Macau Celebrates Chinese New Year with Special Offerings

Galaxy Macau Celebrates Chinese New Year with Special Offerings

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Professor Wong Tin Chee Named GQ Hong Kong Local Hero

Professor Wong Tin Chee Named GQ Hong Kong Local Hero

Darjeeling Leads Agoda's North-East Travel Searches

Darjeeling Leads Agoda's North-East Travel Searches

Brokerage competition tightens as market shares narrow

Brokerage competition tightens as market shares narrow

Choco Up Names Three Senior Leaders for APAC Growth

Choco Up Names Three Senior Leaders for APAC Growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020