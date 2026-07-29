ATRenew opens first ReRe store in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a pioneer in technology-driven recycling and trade-in solutions for consumer products in China, today unveiled an upgraded overseas strategy at a dedicated launch event in Hong Kong. Built around two innovation paths, business and brand, the strategy extends ATRenew's proven business model, technology and operating expertise to global markets, aiming to support more efficient, compliant, and sustainable circulation of pre-owned products.

As part of the strategy, ATRenew launched FoneSquare, its global B2B marketplace for pre-owned consumer electronics, and began accepting merchant registrations. The Company also introduced ReRe, its new consumer brand, and opened its first ReRe Store in Hong Kong.

Taking ATRenew's B2B Model Global Through FoneSquare

FoneSquare, the global B2B marketplace launched during the event, is a key pillar of ATRenew's overseas expansion strategy. The goal is to replicate the success of PJT Marketplace from the Chinese mainland while rolling out its expansion in four phases:

The first involves leveraging first-party products from the Chinese mainland to streamline cross-market business, establishing a global distribution system via Hong Kong and Dubai . The second involves launching an online trading platform, restructuring the traditional fragmented offline trading model and reducing transaction uncertainties. The third involves exporting a complete set of self-developed automated quality inspection systems. The Company may deploy multi-module intelligent testing equipment and automated warehousing and transfer systems in Hong Kong, Dubai , and Miami — three major global trade nodes — unifying global standards for pre-owned electronics grading and eliminating information barriers across the industry. The fourth involves gradually transforming from a self-operated sourcing model to a comprehensive platform, leveraging abundant sourcing and two-sided network effects to continuously expand supply and demand, and building a global pre-owned electronics circulation infrastructure.

Introducing ReRe, ATRenew's New Consumer Brand for International Markets

ReRe, which stands for "Revalue and Renew," is ATRenew's new consumer brand for certified pre-owned products in international markets:

Online : ATRenew operates the ReRe App as a standalone e-commerce platform that provides 24/7 online shopping solutions for tested and verified pre-owned products.

: ATRenew operates the ReRe App as a standalone e-commerce platform that provides 24/7 online shopping solutions for tested and verified pre-owned products. Offline: The newly opened ReRe Store in Hong Kong integrates product retail, door-to-door recycling, brand experience, and after-sales services, providing comprehensive services to local residents. In addition, ATRenew is developing a network of ReRe smart recycling kiosks with partners including Vendy in northern Europe, Joybuy in the UK, and JD MALL in Hong Kong, giving users easier access to self-service buyback solutions.

The first ReRe Store opened today at Citywalk in Tsuen Wan. The space serves as a one-stop destination for the recycling and retail of pre-owned products including consumer electronics, luxury goods, sporting goods, and hobby items. It also features the first in-store deployment of ATRenew's AI valuation machine and MAX front-end inspection terminal, giving consumers hands-on experience with the Company's latest technologies.

"The global circular economy is entering a period of significant opportunity," said Mr. Kerry Xuefeng Chen, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ATRenew. "Hong Kong's free-port advantages and international outlook make it a key hub for our overseas supply chain and brand development. From here, we will take our business, capabilities, and brand overseas, connecting high-quality, compliant pre-owned products with global demand and bringing our standardized, automated solutions to international markets. We aim to provide users worldwide with more transparent, efficient, and high-quality recycling and retail services while supporting a greener, low-carbon future."