OTIC Hearing launches Oticon Zeal and Play SI in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2026 - OTIC Hearing, the leading hearing care clinical network and sole distributor of Oticon A/S in Hong Kong, has announced the launch of two breakthrough hearing solutions: Oticon Zeal™ and Oticon Play SI™.



Developed to mimic natural brain sound processing, these platforms represent a major leap forward in treating hearing loss across all ages. Together, the Oticon Zeal and Oticon Play SI lines bring the next evolution of BrainHearing™ technology to Hong Kong. Headlining this release is the custom-molded Oticon Zeal, which recently won the 2026 Red Dot Design Award—one of the world's most prestigious international seals of design quality and innovation. By introducing these dual systems, OTIC Hearing effortlessly bridges the gap between invisible aesthetics for image-conscious adults and robust learning support for developing children.



Oticon Zeal: Setting a New Standard for Invisible Hearing Technology



For many adults experiencing mild-to-moderate hearing impairment, the social stigma of traditional behind-the-ear devices remains a major deterrent to seeking intervention. Oticon Zeal rewrites this narrative with its NXT In-the-Ear (ITE) style.



Individually sculpted to fit deeply within the user's ear canal, Oticon Zeal achieves absolute invisibility when viewed from a frontal profile, presenting an ultra-compact faceplate only when observed directly from the side. This is achieved via advanced 3D modeling and laser-sculpting technology, which integrates complex components into an exceptionally small shell without compromising on features.



Overcoming a historic limitation of invisible hearing aids, the frequent changing of tiny disposable batteries; Oticon Zeal introduces an integrated lithium-ion rechargeable power cell. The system delivers up to 20 hours of continuous battery life on a single charge. Every device pairs with a desktop SmartCharger that functions as a mobile power bank. For urgent situations, a fast-charging protocol provides four hours of operational power from a brief 15-minute charge.



Deep Neural Network 2.0 Processing



At the core of Oticon Zeal's processing is an on-chip, second-generation AI engine. Driven by an updated Deep Neural Network (DNN) 2.0 and a SuddenSound Stabilizer, the processor scans and balances the surrounding soundscape hundreds of times per second.



Standard digital hearing systems often rely on narrow, directional microphones that isolate a single speaker while dampening peripheral noise. This artificial restriction deprives the brain of essential contextual audio, creating cognitive strain and mental fatigue.



In contrast, Oticon Zeal's AI preserves a natural, 360-degree open soundscape. By suppressing sudden background noises by up to 12 decibels while actively enhancing speech clarity by up to 6 decibels, the platform allows the brain to naturally choose which sound source to focus on, even within high-volume environments like corporate meetings or crowded restaurants.



Oticon Play SI: Purpose-Built Pediatric Care for Growing Minds



Alongside the adult-focused Oticon Zeal, OTIC Hearing is introducing Oticon Play SI to deliver specialized auditory care tailored directly to the unique developmental requirements of growing children. The Oticon Play SI family is optimized to deliver a rich, high-fidelity sound stream essential for language acquisition, academic success, and social confidence.



Children live dynamic lives, moving rapidly from quiet homes to noisy classrooms and playgrounds. Oticon Play SI addresses this volatility by becoming the industry's first pediatric family to combine a second-generation AI processing core with integrated 4D user-intent sensors.



These sensors track physical head movements, body activity levels, and localized acoustic shifts. The system automatically adjusts its processing parameters in real time, ensuring the child remains clearly connected to teacher instructions, parental guidance, and peer interactions.



To withstand childhood adventures, Oticon Play SI features an IP68-certified robust housing, offering maximum protection against dust, moisture, and debris. This fully sealed architecture safeguards delicate internal circuitry from sweat, rain, and accidental spills. Available in versatile miniRITE R and miniBTE R styles, the lineup offers a broad array of 12 expressive color choices, seven colored ear-hook options, and custom decorative stickers, empowering children to wear their devices with personal pride.



Advanced Digital Connectivity



To seamlessly interface with today's digital environment, both Oticon Zeal and Oticon Play SI feature state-of-the-art streaming protocols. Utilizing advanced Bluetooth® LE Audio technology, both product families deliver low-energy direct audio streaming from smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart televisions, keeping users connected without draining device batteries.

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