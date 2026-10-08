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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nestlé and the NBA announce global partnership to share passion for basketball and active lifestyles for young people

October 08, 2026 | 15:56
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On October 8, Nestlé and the National Basketball Association entered a multi‑year international marketing partnership spanning 21 markets across four continents, marking Nestlé's largest international brand collaboration to date.

Under the partnership, MILO, Nescau, and Nesquik brands will become official partners of the NBA, supporting basketball development programmes.

For Vietnam, this partnership not only expands MILO’s footprint in youth sports development but also reinforces the brand’s pioneering role in fostering a more active generation of Vietnamese youth.

By leveraging the widespread appeal of basketball and the NBA’s global youth sports development network, MILO aims to help Vietnamese children and teenagers discover the joy of physical activity, cultivate a love for sports, and unlock their full potential.

Nestlé and the NBA announce global partnership to share passion for basketball and active lifestyles for young people
The partnership between Nestlé and the NBA offers Vietnamese children the opportunity to engage in sports. Photo: Nestlé

Nestlé and the NBA will build on a shared commitment to youth participation in sport by creating more opportunities for young people and families to engage with basketball.

This will include activations across select NBA youth basketball development programmes and platforms, including Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA, NBA Basketball School, Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Coaches Academies, Her Time To Play, and NBA 3X.

In addition, the partnership will extend across select NBA events and fan engagement platforms, including NBA Global Games and NBA House.

Liberato Milo, SVP head of Confectionery & Snacking Strategic Business Unit at Nestlé, said, "For decades, our brands have believed in the power of sport to bring out the best in people. From Milo and Nescau sports programmes to Nesquik athlete partnerships and initiatives, we have seen how sport can energise people, build confidence, and create healthy habits. Together with the NBA, we will use the power of basketball to connect with consumers at scale, create locally relevant experiences, and inspire more young people and families to get active and enjoy the game."

Binu Jacob, CEO of Nestlé Vietnam, said, “Vietnam has made remarkable strides in developing school sports and encouraging children to maintain an active lifestyle. MILO is proud to have been a partner on this journey for over 30 years. Through initiatives like the ‘Active Vietnam’ programme, we have collaborated closely with schools, families, and partners to inspire generations of young people to be physically active every day, thereby building self-confidence and fostering positive habits from an early age.”

“Our partnership with the NBA builds upon that long-standing commitment, allowing us to bring the excitement and dynamic spirit of basketball closer to a wide range of Vietnamese children. In doing so, we aim to contribute to the nation's shared goal of fostering a healthier and more active younger generation. This initiative also aligns with the government's objective of promoting the development of school basketball,” he said.

NBA senior vice president of Commercial Development and Media, said, "Nestlé is one of the world's most recognisable brands and has a longstanding connection to consumers across the globe. We look forward to leveraging Nestlé's reach and local market presence to connect with fans in new ways and support the continued growth of basketball around the world."

The partnership will span Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Italy, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, the UK, the US, and Vietnam – with the Philippines joining from October 2027.

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