Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tiffany’s Show Pattaya 2025: APEA Honors Family Legacy of Empowerment

October 06, 2025 | 21:04
(0) user say
Award recognises long-standing community impact, giving lifestyle blogs Tiffany’s Show keywords and event details.

BANGKOK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Darin Phanthusak, the accomplished leader of Tiffany's Show Pattaya, was recently honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Thailand Chapter. Her recognition as a Master Entrepreneur is a fitting tribute to her dynamic leadership and the company's enduring success. Tiffany's Show Pattaya also took home the Inspirational Brand Award for its inspiring journey and contribution to society. Organized by Enterprise Asia, with PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner, the prestigious awards ceremony which rewards visionary business leaders and outstanding enterprises, took place on 22 August in Bangkok.

Founded by her father, Mr. Sutham Phanthusak, in 1974, Tiffany's Show Pattaya was a trailblazer from the start. In a time when gender diversity was a taboo subject, Mr. Sutham managed to envision the hidden beauty and talent of transgender performers. He built a global legend from a small cabaret revue, overcoming prejudice and ridicule to create a world-class spectacle. Today, the show is not just an attraction, but a must-visit destination for international travelers and a symbol of equality and progress.

As a second-generation leader, Dr. Darin has taken her family's legacy to new heights, steering the company into the future of global entertainment. Guided by her father's timeless wisdom—"Be compassionate and never abandon those who have helped build this company, which is like our own family"—Dr. Darin has cultivated a management style that prioritizes empowerment and teamwork. She believes in leading by inspiring others, stating, "My management style is to coach and empower others—everyone should have the freedom to voice their opinions."

Dr. Darin's journey to leadership was shaped by a blend of academic excellence and real-world experience. After graduating with a Bachelor's Degree, she immediately applied her skills to restructure the family business' accounting and HR systems. Realizing the importance of external experience, she pursued a career in corporate banking before returning to lead the family's diverse portfolio, which includes not just Tiffany's Show, but also resorts, restaurants, and real estate.

Under her leadership, Tiffany's Show Pattaya celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025, a significant milestone marking five decades of entertaining millions and empowering the LGBTQ+ community. With over 200 talented transgender performers, the show continues to be a pioneering platform that empowers the LGBTQ+ community while boosting Thailand's tourism industry. Looking to the future, Dr. Darin is embracing the digital era, with plans to produce biographical films for streaming platforms like Netflix or HBO and to develop online products for the LGBTQ+ community.

Beyond her work with Tiffany's Show, Dr. Darin is a figure of global influence. Her leadership was recognized when she was selected as a co-author for the 2011 book "Unboss", a global publication on leadership and innovation. Her commitment to social causes is equally notable; she has served as a Board Member for the SafeguardKids Foundation and as an Honorary Member of the Baden-Powell Fellowship. For Dr. Darin, success is not just about business—it's about discipline, integrity, perseverance, resilience, and, most importantly, collaboration.

For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

By PR Newswire

Enterprise Asia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tiffany’s Show Pattaya APEA

Related Contents

Xanh SM strikes double wins at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Xanh SM strikes double wins at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Kafi Securities named “Fast Enterprise” at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Kafi Securities named “Fast Enterprise” at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Halcom Vietnam honoured with Asia Corporate Excellence award

Halcom Vietnam honoured with Asia Corporate Excellence award

Vinapharm CEO awarded as Master Entrepreneur 2024

Vinapharm CEO awarded as Master Entrepreneur 2024

NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam awarded for 'Corporate Excellence' at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024

NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam awarded for 'Corporate Excellence' at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024

Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 honour industry leaders and leading corporations in Vietnam

Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 honour industry leaders and leading corporations in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

ATRenew 2025: Earthshot Prize Finalist for Circular Economy Innovation

ATRenew 2025: Earthshot Prize Finalist for Circular Economy Innovation

ASICS Wellness Study 2025: 15 Minutes of Movement Beats Week-Long Retreats

ASICS Wellness Study 2025: 15 Minutes of Movement Beats Week-Long Retreats

Taiwan Pavilion BioJapan 2025: Fostering Collaborative Innovation

Taiwan Pavilion BioJapan 2025: Fostering Collaborative Innovation

MET Group 2024: Climate Impact Report Highlights Energy Transition

MET Group 2024: Climate Impact Report Highlights Energy Transition

UBS House of Craft x Dior 2025: Asian Debut in Singapore

UBS House of Craft x Dior 2025: Asian Debut in Singapore

Amadeus Travel Hackathon 2025: Boosting Innovation with AI

Amadeus Travel Hackathon 2025: Boosting Innovation with AI

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ATRenew 2025: Earthshot Prize Finalist for Circular Economy Innovation

ATRenew 2025: Earthshot Prize Finalist for Circular Economy Innovation

ASICS Wellness Study 2025: 15 Minutes of Movement Beats Week-Long Retreats

ASICS Wellness Study 2025: 15 Minutes of Movement Beats Week-Long Retreats

Taiwan Pavilion BioJapan 2025: Fostering Collaborative Innovation

Taiwan Pavilion BioJapan 2025: Fostering Collaborative Innovation

MET Group 2024: Climate Impact Report Highlights Energy Transition

MET Group 2024: Climate Impact Report Highlights Energy Transition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020