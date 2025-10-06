Tiffany’s Show Pattaya 2025: APEA Honors Family Legacy of Empowerment

BANGKOK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Darin Phanthusak, the accomplished leader of Tiffany's Show Pattaya, was recently honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Thailand Chapter. Her recognition as a Master Entrepreneur is a fitting tribute to her dynamic leadership and the company's enduring success. Tiffany's Show Pattaya also took home the Inspirational Brand Award for its inspiring journey and contribution to society. Organized by Enterprise Asia, with PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner, the prestigious awards ceremony which rewards visionary business leaders and outstanding enterprises, took place on 22 August in Bangkok.

Founded by her father, Mr. Sutham Phanthusak, in 1974, Tiffany's Show Pattaya was a trailblazer from the start. In a time when gender diversity was a taboo subject, Mr. Sutham managed to envision the hidden beauty and talent of transgender performers. He built a global legend from a small cabaret revue, overcoming prejudice and ridicule to create a world-class spectacle. Today, the show is not just an attraction, but a must-visit destination for international travelers and a symbol of equality and progress.

As a second-generation leader, Dr. Darin has taken her family's legacy to new heights, steering the company into the future of global entertainment. Guided by her father's timeless wisdom—"Be compassionate and never abandon those who have helped build this company, which is like our own family"—Dr. Darin has cultivated a management style that prioritizes empowerment and teamwork. She believes in leading by inspiring others, stating, "My management style is to coach and empower others—everyone should have the freedom to voice their opinions."

Dr. Darin's journey to leadership was shaped by a blend of academic excellence and real-world experience. After graduating with a Bachelor's Degree, she immediately applied her skills to restructure the family business' accounting and HR systems. Realizing the importance of external experience, she pursued a career in corporate banking before returning to lead the family's diverse portfolio, which includes not just Tiffany's Show, but also resorts, restaurants, and real estate.

Under her leadership, Tiffany's Show Pattaya celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025, a significant milestone marking five decades of entertaining millions and empowering the LGBTQ+ community. With over 200 talented transgender performers, the show continues to be a pioneering platform that empowers the LGBTQ+ community while boosting Thailand's tourism industry. Looking to the future, Dr. Darin is embracing the digital era, with plans to produce biographical films for streaming platforms like Netflix or HBO and to develop online products for the LGBTQ+ community.

Beyond her work with Tiffany's Show, Dr. Darin is a figure of global influence. Her leadership was recognized when she was selected as a co-author for the 2011 book "Unboss", a global publication on leadership and innovation. Her commitment to social causes is equally notable; she has served as a Board Member for the SafeguardKids Foundation and as an Honorary Member of the Baden-Powell Fellowship. For Dr. Darin, success is not just about business—it's about discipline, integrity, perseverance, resilience, and, most importantly, collaboration.