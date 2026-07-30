Global Forum helps Vietnam strengthen tax information exchange

According to the statement on July 28, the Secretariat also sought to address recommendations arising from its second round EOIR peer review published in November 2025, and prepare for a future reassessment of its EOIR framework.

Over the course of the five-day mission, the Secretariat conducted extensive consultations and technical working sessions with key Vietnamese authorities, including the Ministry of Finance, the General Department of Taxation, the Agency for Private Enterprise and Collective Economy Development, and the State Bank of Vietnam.

Discussions focused on reviewing progress made since the adoption of the peer review report and identifying any further legislative, regulatory and operational measures to reinforce Vietnam’s tax transparency framework.

Particular attention was given to the legal and practical arrangements governing the availability of legal and beneficial ownership information, accounting records, and banking information.

Participants also examined mechanisms enabling the General Department of Taxation to obtain timely access to relevant information and explored ways to enhance cooperation among domestic authorities involved in the exchange of information process.

The mission further reviewed practical aspects of handling international information requests, including procedures, coordination mechanisms and opportunities to improve administrative efficiency. An important outcome was the adoption by Vietnam of two significant reforms aimed at strengthening the availability of beneficial ownership information.

With the financial support of the European Union, the Global Forum Secretariat continues to deliver comprehensive technical assistance to support Vietnam in meeting international tax transparency standards.

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