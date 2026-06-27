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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MB and tax authority sign cooperation deal to boost e-tax compliance

June 27, 2026 | 08:00
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Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) has signed a cooperation agreement with tax authorities to support businesses in digital transformation and e-tax compliance.

The agreement was signed on June 26 in Hanoi with the Department of Taxation under the Ministry of Finance and tax authorities from 20 cities and provinces. MB has now formally established cooperation agreements with all 33 local tax authorities in provinces and cities where the bank operates branches.

The cooperation agreement aims to connect bank accounts with electronic tax platforms seamlessly, utilising cashless payments, enhancing business transparency, and enabling taxpayers to fulfil their obligations more conveniently and securely. More importantly, the initiative marks a shift from the traditional tax collection model towards a comprehensive digital financial-tax ecosystem that places taxpayers at the centre and digital transformation at the core.

MB and tax authority sign cooperation deal to boost e-tax compliance
Speaking at the ceremony, Pham Nhu Anh, CEO of MB, said the signing held special significance not only for MB and the tax authorities, but, more importantly, for millions of enterprises, household businesses, and individual taxpayers seeking simpler, faster, and more convenient ways to meet their tax obligations.

"Leveraging our strengths in technology, digital infrastructure, and extensive experience serving a large customer base of individuals, household businesses, and enterprises, MB is committed to working closely with the Department of Taxation to deploy e-tax payment solutions, promote cashless payments, facilitate data connectivity to support tax compliance, and create improvements for individuals and businesses to access simple, convenient, and efficient banking and financial services," stated Anh.

The partnership comes as Vietnam is introducing major reforms in tax administration. Decree No.68/2026/ND-CP, effective from March, requires greater cash-flow transparency, e-invoicing, and revenue-based tax declarations for household and individual businesses.

Meanwhile, amendments to the Law on Tax Administration, taking effect on July 1, are expected to accelerate the digitalisation of financial and tax services for millions of small- and medium-sized enterprises and household businesses nationwide.

“Against this backdrop, MB has developed a long-term cooperation framework with tax authorities at all levels, aimed at promoting electronic tax payments and strengthening real-time data connectivity. Leveraging its nationwide network and pioneering digital banking platform, MB will provide both online and in-person support to help taxpayers utilise electronic tax services and access tailored financial solutions,” added Anh.

MB and tax authority sign cooperation deal to boost e-tax compliance
Pham Nhu Anh, CEO of MB. Photo: MB

Highlighting the important role played by commercial banks, including MB, Mai Son, deputy director general of the Department of Taxation, said, "Given MB's position and long-standing development history, the Department of Taxation firmly believes that MB will continue to serve as a trusted partner in supporting tax authorities in fostering the sustainable development of the private sector in line with the orientations of the Party Central Committee, the government, and the Ministry of Finance."

"Going forward, in addition to the strategic directions already identified, the Department of Taxation hopes MB and other commercial banks will continue to support enterprises and household businesses, while further developing data connectivity and exchange solutions to advance tax administration reform and modernisation, particularly in supporting taxpayers in fulfilling their state budget obligations in real time," he added.

MB and tax authority sign cooperation deal to boost e-tax compliance
Mai Son, deputy director general of the Department of Taxation

At its core, the cooperation programme between MB and the Department of Taxation is designed to support taxpayers throughout their entire business lifecycle, from the establishment of enterprises and tax code registration, through daily operations, tax declaration and payment, to accessing bank financing based on transparent tax compliance records to expand their businesses.

At the signing ceremony, representatives from MB's Digital Banking Division presented a proposed implementation framework built around three strategic pillars, aimed at providing taxpayers with a seamless end-to-end experience.

The first pillar centres on BIZ MBBank, MB's dedicated digital banking platform for businesses, which will support enterprises from incorporation to regulatory compliance through business incorporation support packages, preferential digital signature services, and e-invoicing solutions.

The second pillar focuses on strengthening tax governance capacity through communication, training, and specialised advisory services jointly delivered by MB and tax authorities.

The third and most innovative pillar is an automated lending solution for small and micro enterprises based on e-invoice data and tax compliance records.

"The entire process is conducted fully online through the BIZ MBBank platform, enabling businesses with strong tax compliance records to access capital more quickly and at lower costs, while creating additional incentives to maintain financial transparency and fully comply with tax obligations," said Hoang Van Quang, deputy director of Enterprise Digital Factory at MB.

Together, these three pillars form an integrated ecosystem in which stronger tax transparency improves access to finance, while better financing supports business expansion and ultimately contributes to more sustainable state budget revenues.

At the signing ceremony, MB also introduced MB Seller, an integrated solution package for household and individual businesses built around five 'Peace of Mind' pillars covering cash management, business administration, tax compliance, financing, and wealth generation.

The package includes dedicated business accounts linked to eTax Mobile, free payment speakers, lifetime access to MB Seller point-of-sale software, and digital tools that support automatic revenue recording, e-invoice issuance, and online tax payments. Based on digitalised financial data, MB will also provide financing and cash management solutions to support business expansion.

"Through these initiatives, MB is not merely providing banking and financial tools; it is also working alongside the tax authorities to help household businesses digitalise revenue management, tax declaration, and tax payment processes. This connectivity will enhance transparency and lay a stronger foundation for the sustainable development of household businesses," stated Quang.

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TagTag:
MB Tax authority partnership Cashless payments Business transparency Partnership between MB and tax authorities Tax compliance and etax payment

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