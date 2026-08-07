MB seeks foreign partners for strategic growth

Speaking at the bank's Investors Conference hosted on August 6 in Hanoi, Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) declared that it remains open to suitable foreign partners.

The bank clarified its orientation in selecting strategic partners: MB does not need foreign partners merely to provide capital or corporate governance; rather, the core requirement is that the partner must deliver tangible strategic value that MB is seeking.

In parallel with seeking strategic partners, MB is expanding its presence in key regional markets.

Pham Nhu Anh, CEO of MB, revealed that the bank has received approval in principle to open a representative office in Singapore.

“This move is entirely aligned with our overseas business development plan previously disclosed to investors,” stated Anh. “Based on our business plan, MB will consider opening additional representative offices in China and South Korea in the second half, alongside its two existing overseas entities, MB Cambodia and MB Laos.”

Besides expanding its international reach, MB is also preparing to capture foreign investment right in the domestic market.

Anh noted that MB plans to participate deeply in Vietnam's International Financial Centre (VIFC) in Ho Chi Minh City, as the government and relevant authorities continue to refine its operating mechanism.

“MB’s participation in VIFC is currently being reported to the board of directors and will soon be detailed to investors,” said Anh. “Joining VIFC will not only help MB enhance its financial capacity but also add a prominent domestic institution to the centre, thereby boosting competitiveness and effectively supporting foreign enterprises investing in Vietnam.”

Pham Nhu Anh, CEO of MB. Photo: MB

Specifically, MB expected this presence to leverage a major breakthrough in its foreign direct investment (FDI) segment.

“When MB establishes its presence in VIFC, the international financial centre will act as a strategic gateway connecting strong FDI inflows into Vietnam, creating immense synergistic value for both the market and the bank’s corporate client ecosystem,” added Anh.

To ensure resources for these dynamic growth strategies, MB is enhancing its proactivity in global financial markets. In the first six months, amid domestic market liquidity challenges, Anh informed that MB flexibly leveraged multiple international capital-raising channels through syndicated loans and international bond issuances.

“This process will continue through the second half of the year as domestic interest rate levels remain elevated. MB plans to issue further international bonds to supplement medium- and long-term capital at more optimal costs,” he said.

Addressing investor queries regarding participation in national priority projects under special credit mechanisms, MB’s CEO clarified the bank’s credit allocation posture towards a portfolio of 18 key projects with a total capital requirement exceeding $30.08 billion.

Anh explained that these 18 projects are primarily national strategic infrastructure works rather than conventional commercial real estate projects.

“As many are still in preliminary investment preparation, site clearance, or regulatory approval stages, actual capital demand has not yet peaked,” Anh said and informed that to date, MB has only extended partial financing to the APEC Conference centre project in Phu Quoc, developed by Sun Group. “For the remaining 17 projects, the bank has not received formal credit or syndication requests from project sponsors.”

“When developers raise financing requests in the coming period, MB will conduct rigorous project-by-project appraisals in compliance with regulatory standards. Should a project demonstrate economic viability, secured cash flows, and stringent risk compliance while contributing to resolving infrastructure delays, MB will consider participation,” he added.

Given the immense capital scale required for major infrastructure, MB plans to utilise syndicated financing alongside other credit institutions rather than assuming single-lender exposure.

Anh reassured investors that participation in these projects will not cause significant volatility in MB’s balance sheet, as the bank maintains ample credit growth room over the next three years.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, CFO of MB, shared that the proportion of capital raised from international markets is increasing thanks to an extensive partner network across many countries.

“Diversifying foreign capital sources helps MB reduce reliance on domestic deposits while creating a competitive edge for foreign investors,” she added.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, CFO of MB presenting the results from H1. Photo: MB

Elaborating on MB’s positive business performance in the first half of the year, Nga noted that as of June 30, MB’s consolidated total assets reached $69.32 billion, up 7.3 per cent compared to the end of 2025.

“Total credit exposure expanded to $50.24 billion, up 13.2 per cent, with customer loans accounting for $49.10 billion. Total funding topped $45.99 billion, an 8.2 per cent increase, while customer deposits recorded $38.55 billion, continuing to build a stable funding foundation to meet the capital needs of customers and the economy” she informed at the conference.

With a solid H1 performance foundation and robust risk management capabilities, MB representatives expressed commitment to achieving its 2026 targets, including approximately 15 per cent growth in profit before tax, maintaining the non-performing loan ratio below 1.5 per cent, and sustaining key efficiency indicators in line with the plan approved by the general meeting of shareholders.

MB and tax authority sign cooperation deal to boost e-tax compliance Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) has signed a cooperation agreement with tax authorities to support businesses in digital transformation and e-tax compliance.