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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Banks roll out lower-cost credit to boost businesses and priority sectors

August 13, 2026 | 14:18
(0) user say
Banks are stepping up lending rate cuts and rolling out large preferential credit packages, signalling stronger efforts to ease borrowing costs and support businesses and economic growth.

On August 12, a number of banks cut lending rates by 0.5-1 per cent per year for both individual and corporate customers. Specifically, at Nam A Bank, lending rates for individual customers taking out loans for production, business and agricultural activities were reduced by 0.5-0.7 per cent, per year.

For home loans and consumer loans for personal needs, customers are offered rate reductions of 0.1-0.3 per cent, per year.

For corporate customers, Nam A Bank has cut its maximum listed lending rates by 0.5 per cent, per year.

Banks roll out lower-cost credit to boost businesses and priority sectors

The bank is also stepping up its support for the business community through dedicated preferential programmes targeting key sectors of the economy.

The total credit limit under these programmes amounts to $1 billion, with lending rates reduced by 1-1.8 per cent, per year from the listed rates.

The largest programme, worth $600 million, is targeted at the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors. A $160 million credit package is available for infrastructure and digital technology, while a $144 million package supports seafood and fruit exporters.

In addition, Nam A Bank has allocated $56 million to businesses expanding production and operations in industrial parks and $40 million to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs/MSMEs).

To facilitate lower lending rates, Nam A Bank has also cut deposit rates by up to 0.3 per cent per year.

Meanwhile, BVBank has launched a preferential lending package with a total limit of $100 million to support SMEs, offering rates at least 1 per cent, per year below the prevailing market level.

After the reduction, lending rates start from 9.7 per cent, per year, providing timely support for businesses and household businesses seeking to optimise operating costs.

Alongside its preferential interest-rate policy, BVBank continues to proactively streamline its credit assessment process and reduce administrative procedures to accelerate disbursements.

Similarly, NCB has cut lending rates by 0.5 per cent, per year for all individual and corporate customers.

For individual customers, preferential rates now start from 8.49 per cent, per year and apply to various borrowing needs, including collateral-backed loans, production and business activities, purchases of individual houses and secured consumer loans.

For SMEs, NCB has reduced lending rates by 0.5 per cent, per year across all loan tenors, with short-term rates starting from 10 per cent, per year during the first three months.

For large enterprises operating under supply chains and ecosystems, NCB has also cut lending rates by 0.5 per cent, per year, with rates starting from 10.45 per cent, per year.

Among state-owned banks, Agribank has announced a preferential credit programme worth $2.8 billion, to be implemented from August 2026 through 2028.

Preferential lending rates will be 1-2 per cent, per year below the average lending rate for loans of the same tenor. The programme applies to SMEs, businesses and individual business households operating in priority sectors and areas identified as key drivers of economic growth.

BIDV has announced a $2 billion low-interest credit package, available from August 2026 through the end of December 2028 or until the package has been fully disbursed.

Businesses borrowing for production and business activities will receive lending rates at least 1 per cent, per year below the bank's prevailing average lending rate for loans of the same tenor.

VietinBank has also announced a $2 billion credit programme running through the end of 2028, with preferential lending rates 1 per cent, per year below its regular lending rates for loans of the same tenor. For medium- and long-term loans, the preferential rates may apply for up to 12 months.

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By Vinh Thuy

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
lowcost credit lending rate cuts preferential credit packages borrowing costs support businesses economic growth lending rates reduced banks

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