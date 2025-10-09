Global experts meet in Vietnam to tackle pneumococcal disease in children

The events, held from October 5-8 in both in-person and virtual formats, offered a platform to share the latest biomedical research, real-world vaccination experiences, and professional recommendations for preventing one of the leading causes of serious illness and death among children.

The conference series served as a bridge connecting local and international experts to promote advanced solutions, contributing to protecting future generations from the burden of pneumococcal disease

"Infants under one year have immature immune systems, while maternally derived antibodies wane rapidly after six months," said Nguyen Vu Trung, president of the Pasteur Institution in Ho Chi Minh City. "The period between 6–12 months is particularly high-risk, when children are vulnerable to invasive and dangerous pneumococcal diseases, especially those caused by highly virulent serotypes."

ST3 is a persistent serotype despite the introduction of multiple vaccines previously. The mortality rate of ST3 can reach up to 47 per cent, leading to severe conditions such as empyema, sepsis, cardiac complications, and meningitis. In addition, serotypes 22F and 33F have also been associated with high 30‑day mortality rates.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Health approved MSD’s next-generation 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine, indicated for both children and adults. The introduction of this vaccine helps expand access for Vietnamese people to an advanced preventive solution, offering early protection, especially for children under one year old.

Presenting at the conference, George G. Zhanel, a professor at the University of Manitoba and director of the Canadian Antimicrobial Resistance Alliance, said, "In children, the World Health Organisation recommends evaluating not just the number of serotypes but also the vaccine’s immunogenicity, particularly where reliable evidence in children shows antibody concentrations may decline as additional serotypes are included. MSD’s 15‑valent pneumococcal vaccine is appropriate for preterm infants, a finding supported by multiple studies and by widespread use in more than 47 regions worldwide."

Pham Quang Thai, deputy head of Department of Infectious Disease Control at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, also emphasised the importance of continuously updating professional recommendations based on the latest evidence for the prevention of pneumococcal disease in children.

The policy context also shows broad consensus. Resolution No.72‑NQ/TW, issued on September 9, outlines new measures to strengthen public health, emphasising a shift from treatment to prevention, with preventive and primary healthcare as the foundation. General Secretary To Lam has repeatedly stressed the goal of building a healthcare system that meets the needs of the people while providing equitable, high-quality access for all.

Phan Trong Giao, medical director of MSD Vietnam, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Vietnam’s healthcare sector

"After nearly 30 years of working with Vietnam’s healthcare sector, MSD remains committed to its mission of applying cutting‑edge science to save and enhance millions of lives," said Phan Trong Giao, medical director of MSD Vietnam. "With a comprehensive vaccine portfolio and close collaboration with healthcare experts, we are confident in our ability to work together to protect the community against vaccine-preventable diseases."

Through this series of in‑depth scientific symposia, MSD and its strategic partners in the health sector reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Vietnam’s efforts to strengthen disease prevention and improve public health. The events provided up‑to‑date scientific evidence and created a platform for domestic and international experts to share advanced solutions aimed at protecting future generations from the burden of pneumococcal disease.

