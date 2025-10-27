Corporate

France pledges $550 million to support Vietnam’s energy transition

October 27, 2025 | 12:16
(0) user say
France has renewed its long-standing partnership with Vietnam with a fresh $550 million commitment to support the country’s green and sustainable growth agenda.

At a ceremony in Hanoi on October 24 marking the 30th anniversary of the French Development Agency (AFD)’s presence in Vietnam, French Ambassador Olivier Brochet announced the new funding to accelerate Vietnam’s energy transition and promote low-emission transport development.

France pledges $550 million to support Vietnam’s energy transition

“More than half of this funding has already been mobilised through AFD-led projects under the Just Energy Transition Partnership,” Ambassador Brochet said, adding that France and AFD would continue to support Vietnam in meeting its long-term climate goals, including the target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Over the past three decades, AFD has channelled more than $3.3 billion in financing through nearly 120 projects across Vietnam, supporting infrastructure, green energy, and climate resilience.

Entering a new phase of cooperation, particularly following the elevation of Vietnam–France relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, AFD plans to deepen its engagement in Vietnam’s low-carbon and climate-adaptive development pathway. The agency aims to help Vietnam become a high-income, net-zero-emission nation by 2045–2050.

The AFD’s forthcoming strategy in Vietnam will focus on three key pillars: sustainable energy, low-emission transport, and climate change adaptation.

“All future projects will align with the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” said Brochet.

Julien Seillan, AFD’s country director in Vietnam, commended the country’s remarkable transformation over the past 30 years. “Few nations have achieved what Vietnam has in such a short period, it is an extraordinary development journey,” he said.

“We are immensely proud to celebrate 30 years of partnership with Vietnam. Together, we will continue to build sustainable, inclusive, and forward-looking solutions for the next 30 years and beyond,” Seillan added.

France and EU back climate-resilient infrastructure in Ninh Thuan France and EU back climate-resilient infrastructure in Ninh Thuan
UK and EU welcome Vietnam's energy transition progress UK and EU welcome Vietnam's energy transition progress
Airbus and FPT deepen digital partnership Airbus and FPT deepen digital partnership
EU and France team up to modernise Vietnam's hydropower sector EU and France team up to modernise Vietnam's hydropower sector
ETS pilot to support Vietnam’s clean energy transition ETS pilot to support Vietnam’s clean energy transition
Haiphong breaks ground on landmark industrial park and LNG power plant Haiphong breaks ground on landmark industrial park and LNG power plant
EU offers $500 million package to facilitate Vietnam’s Just Energy Transition EU offers $500 million package to facilitate Vietnam’s Just Energy Transition
Vietnamese enterprises accelerate on the path to sustainable maturity Vietnamese enterprises accelerate on the path to sustainable maturity
Vietnamese firms step up ESG game Vietnamese firms step up ESG game

By Thai An

TagTag:
France sustainable growth energy transition

