Kolmar Korea named among TIME's best companies again

November 21, 2025 | 15:49
(0) user say
Kolmar Korea has been listed among TIME's World's Best Companies in Sustainable Growth for the second consecutive year.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolmar Korea, a global cosmetics ODM leader, has been selected for the second consecutive year to TIME's World's Best Companies in Sustainable Growth 2026, reaffirming its position as a global front-runner in eco-friendly and responsible business practices. The rankings were announced on November 13 by TIME in collaboration with global research firm Statista, recognizing the top 500 companies worldwide for sustainable growth. Kolmar Korea ranked 294th overall.

Only ten Korean companies made the list this year — down by 13 compared to last year — and Kolmar Korea was the only Korean cosmetics company to be ranked for two consecutive years.

The evaluation was based on three equally weighted factors — revenue growth, financial stability, and environmental impact — on a 100-point scale. More than 4,000 global companies across all industries that transparently disclose environmental performance data qualified for the assessment.

Kolmar Korea earned a total score of 81.02, placing it within the top 7% globally, maintaining a strong ranking despite intensified competition from global companies demonstrating strong CAGR and financial stability. The company recorded particularly high achievement in sustainability metrics, ranking 2nd among Korean companies in carbon-intensity and emissions performance, and within the top 30% worldwide in waste and water-resource management.

This accomplishment reflects Kolmar Korea's extensive and ongoing commitment to eco-friendly innovation and circular sustainability. As an industry pioneer, Kolmar Korea has developed breakthrough sustainable packaging solutions such as paper tube, paper stick, and the one-hand pump paper pack, significantly reducing plastic usage. Notably, its paper tube and paper stick have won all three of the world's most prestigious design awards — IDEA(International Design Excellence Awards), iF Design Award, and Red Dot Design Award, solidifying its influence in global packaging trends.

The company is also accelerating development of sustainable formulations and ingredients. Its portfolio includes Green Technology Product-certified sunscreen, manufactured through an anti-aging ingredient extraction process that reduces carbon emissions by 83%, as well as biodegradable hair and body-care products that naturally decompose by more than 99%, minimizing environmental burden. Kolmar Korea has also strengthened its sustainable manufacturing capabilities, achieving a waste recycling rate of 84.8% and reducing landfill waste by 57.8% year-over-year, as part of its "Zero-Landfill" initiative.

In parallel with internal sustainability efforts, Kolmar Korea is committed to supporting the growth of the Korean beauty ecosystem by promoting shared growth with emerging indie beauty brands. The company regularly hosts seminars on beauty trends and marketing strategies for client brands, supports indie-brand pop-up stores at Seoul Beauty Week, and has been holding the sustainability seminar CONNECT FOR GREEN with partners since 2023 to build a collaborative ESG value chain.

"Being recognized as one of the world's top sustainable growth companies for the second year in a row reflects the results of our comprehensive and long-term commitment to sustainable management," said Yoon Sang Hyun, Vice Chairman of Kolmar Group. "We will continue taking responsibility as a global company representing Korea by driving eco-friendly management and technological innovation."

By PR Newswire

Kolmar Korea

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Kolmar Korea sustainable growth Global Cosmetics ODM

