Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Yaber Enters Smart Cleaning with Two New Cordless Vacuum Launches

January 12, 2026 | 11:18
(0) user say
The tech company Yaber is diversifying its product line by introducing innovative cordless vacuums designed for efficient and smart home cleaning solutions.

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a globally recognized home tech brand, today announced its expansion into the smart cleaning category. As part of its broader brand development strategy, Yaber continues to evolve its multi-category portfolio under a unified brand architecture that includes its established entertainment line, Yaber Projector, and its newly introduced home appliance line, Yaber Home.

The company revealed plans to launch its first smart cleaning product line under Yaber Home in Q1 2026, introducing two cordless vacuum cleaners and marking a key step in Yaber's expansion into diversified smart home scenarios beyond home entertainment.

The upcoming lineup will include the L10 Entry-Level Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner and the P20 High-Value Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. With clearly differentiated positioning, the two models are designed to address a wide range of household cleaning needs—from lightweight daily maintenance to high-frequency family use—reflecting Yaber's strategic move into everyday living environments.

According to Yaber, the L10 emphasizes lightweight design and ease of use, targeting first-time cordless vacuum users and consumers seeking a simple, reliable cleaning solution. The P20, positioned around strong value, is engineered to balance performance, battery life, and practical functionality, meeting the needs of families that prioritize efficiency and affordability. Together, the two products form the foundation of the Yaber Home smart cleaning portfolio.

Since its founding, Yaber has built strong global brand recognition through Yaber Projector, delivering cost-effective and dependable entertainment projectors to users in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Building on its experience in product design, technology integration, and user-centric development, Yaber is now extending its capabilities into high-frequency home appliance categories through Yaber Home, with a focus on practical innovation and everyday usability.

Yaber stated that the launch of its smart cleaning line represents an important milestone in the brand's long-term growth. Looking ahead, the company plans to continue expanding both Yaber Projector and Yaber Home around core household use cases, accelerating its evolution into a multi-category, full-scenario smart living brand.

For more information, please visit official Yaber website or follow Yaber on Facebook.

By PR Newswire

Yaber

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Yaber Smart Cleaning L10 P20

Related Contents

Yaber Unveils Record-Breaking Black Friday Deals Across Its Full Projector Lineup

Yaber Unveils Record-Breaking Black Friday Deals Across Its Full Projector Lineup

Yaber Available at JB Hi-Fi Australia: Global Footprint Expands

Yaber Available at JB Hi-Fi Australia: Global Footprint Expands

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex opens in Ninh Binh

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex opens in Ninh Binh

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020