FPT boosts presence in South Korea

FPT and TOBESOFT, South Korea's leading innovator in digital transformation and low-code technology, are planning to launch their first joint overseas project within the year as agreed in a new MoU.

TOBESOFT and FPT representatives at the signing ceremony. Photo: FPT

Leveraging FPT's global presence, TOBESOFT will scale international adoption of its flagship platform, Nexacro, and expand its upcoming AI-powered low-code platform into North America, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

As the low-code market expands, the collaboration between TOBESOFT and FPT is set to accelerate global market entry through an execution model that connects product distribution, project delivery, and local customer support.

"By combining FPT's global reach with TOBESOFT's low-code technology, we are building a strong alliance to accelerate global expansion. Together, we will drive faster application modernisation and automation for a wider global customer base," said TOBESOFT president Lee Daun.

Phung Viet Ha, director of FPT Software Low-Code Group, added, “TOBESOFT's Nexacro and the company's AI low-code platform address a critical need in global digital transformation. Combined with FPT's global footprint, low-code expertise, and best-shore delivery model, our partnership is poised to accelerate intelligent transformation and deliver AI-powered business outcomes for customers worldwide.”

The agreement follows the Korea-Vietnam summit on August 11 in Seoul, where both nations reaffirmed their commitment to boosting bilateral trade to $150 billion by 2030 and strengthening strategic collaboration. It also preceded the Korea-US summit on August 25 at the White House, where economic cooperation and advanced IT partnerships were key topics.

FPT has been operating in South Korea for nearly a decade, with offices in Seoul, Daegu, and Pangyo, and a local team of over 300 professionals. The company has partnered with leading enterprises in automotive, manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce, and healthcare, delivering digital solutions that drive transformation. With a global team of over 5,000 low-code developers, FPT offers a full spectrum of services, including the development, operation, and maintenance of software applications on low-code platforms.

