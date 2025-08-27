Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FPT boosts presence in South Korea

August 27, 2025 | 10:23
(0) user say
Vietnamese technology group FPT is strengthening its footprint in the South Korean market to drive AI-powered low-code adoption globally.

FPT and TOBESOFT, South Korea's leading innovator in digital transformation and low-code technology, are planning to launch their first joint overseas project within the year as agreed in a new MoU.

FPT boosts presence in South Korea
TOBESOFT and FPT representatives at the signing ceremony. Photo: FPT

Leveraging FPT's global presence, TOBESOFT will scale international adoption of its flagship platform, Nexacro, and expand its upcoming AI-powered low-code platform into North America, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

As the low-code market expands, the collaboration between TOBESOFT and FPT is set to accelerate global market entry through an execution model that connects product distribution, project delivery, and local customer support.

"By combining FPT's global reach with TOBESOFT's low-code technology, we are building a strong alliance to accelerate global expansion. Together, we will drive faster application modernisation and automation for a wider global customer base," said TOBESOFT president Lee Daun.

Phung Viet Ha, director of FPT Software Low-Code Group, added, “TOBESOFT's Nexacro and the company's AI low-code platform address a critical need in global digital transformation. Combined with FPT's global footprint, low-code expertise, and best-shore delivery model, our partnership is poised to accelerate intelligent transformation and deliver AI-powered business outcomes for customers worldwide.”

The agreement follows the Korea-Vietnam summit on August 11 in Seoul, where both nations reaffirmed their commitment to boosting bilateral trade to $150 billion by 2030 and strengthening strategic collaboration. It also preceded the Korea-US summit on August 25 at the White House, where economic cooperation and advanced IT partnerships were key topics.

FPT has been operating in South Korea for nearly a decade, with offices in Seoul, Daegu, and Pangyo, and a local team of over 300 professionals. The company has partnered with leading enterprises in automotive, manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce, and healthcare, delivering digital solutions that drive transformation. With a global team of over 5,000 low-code developers, FPT offers a full spectrum of services, including the development, operation, and maintenance of software applications on low-code platforms.

ATEC and FPT team up to drive innovation in Japan's automotive industry ATEC and FPT team up to drive innovation in Japan's automotive industry

FPT and ATEC, a Japanese automotive software development firm, have signed an MoU to establish a strategic partnership aimed at continuously innovating in the automotive sector and advancing safer, smarter, and more connected mobility.
FPT University and Dream Lab harness AI to cultivate startups FPT University and Dream Lab harness AI to cultivate startups

FPT University and Dream Lab on July 31 signed a MoU to launch a groundbreaking initiative aimed at building Vietnam's most dynamic startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem for students.
FPT partners with ABOV Semiconductor on chip development FPT partners with ABOV Semiconductor on chip development

FPT has signed strategic agreements with ABOV Semiconductor and Gachon University to advance semiconductor technology development and foster high-quality human resource training between Vietnam and South Korea.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FPT TOBESOFT Vietnam South Korea AI-powered low-code adoption

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

FPT partners with ABOV Semiconductor on chip development

FPT partners with ABOV Semiconductor on chip development

FPT University and Dream Lab harness AI to cultivate startups

FPT University and Dream Lab harness AI to cultivate startups

ATEC and FPT team up to drive innovation in Japan’s automotive industry

ATEC and FPT team up to drive innovation in Japan’s automotive industry

Consortium proposes $2 billion hyperscale data centre in Ho Chi Minh City

Consortium proposes $2 billion hyperscale data centre in Ho Chi Minh City

FPT AI Factory named among world’s fastest supercomputers

FPT AI Factory named among world’s fastest supercomputers

Green-digital goals require balance

Green-digital goals require balance

Imbalance still to be addressed in finance

Imbalance still to be addressed in finance

The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation

The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation

GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam returns with landmark edition

GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam returns with landmark edition

Vietnam emerges as rising hub in Asia’s luxury wedding tourism

Vietnam emerges as rising hub in Asia’s luxury wedding tourism

Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism

Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ Outbound Investment

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Draft intends approval streamlining

Draft intends approval streamlining

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020