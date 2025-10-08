Corporate

Vietnamese investors pour nearly $847 million into overseas markets in nine months

October 08, 2025 | 18:42
(0) user say
In the first nine months of 2025, Vietnamese outbound investment reached $846.8 million, 4.5 times higher than the same period last year.
Vietnamese investors pour nearly $847 million into overseas markets in nine months

According to data from the General Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, Vietnamese investors have received investment certificates for 134 overseas ventures with total registered capital of $709.3 million, nearly quadrupling last year's figures. Meanwhile, 23 ventures adjusted investment with an additional $137.5 million.

The production and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air conditioning accounted for 40.3 per cent of the total outbound investment. The wholesale and retail trade and motor vehicle and motorcycle repair sector came closely behind with nearly $121 million, or 14.3 per cent. Next was transportation and warehousing with $109.2 million, making up 12.9 per cent .

Among 34 countries and territories receiving Vietnamese capital flows, Laos holds the top position, attracting $397.2 million or 46.9 per cent of the total. The Philippines ranked in second with $92 million, or 10.9 per cent, followed by Indonesia with $64.6 million, or 7.6 per cent. Germany ($50.6 million or 6 per cent) and the US ($33.3 million or 3.9 per cent) secured fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Meanwhile, registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam reached $28.54 billion as of September 30, marking an increase of 15.2 per cent on-year. Among 82 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, Singapore remains the largest investor with $3.43 billion, representing 27.7 per cent of the total so far this year.

Disbursed FDI is estimated to have hit $18.8 billion in the first nine months of 2025, a rise of 8.5 per cent on-year and a five-year high.

Vietnamese businesses step up investments in overseas markets Vietnamese businesses step up investments in overseas markets

Vietnamese companies are increasingly expanding theiroverseas investmentsto expand their reach in the global market.
Vietnam's overseas investment hits nearly $490 million in first half of 2025 Vietnam's overseas investment hits nearly $490 million in first half of 2025

Vietnamese enterprises are ramping up their global presence, launching 86 new overseas ventures in the first half of 2025, three times higher than the same period last year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance.
Overseas investments increased 3.8 times in first eight months Overseas investments increased 3.8 times in first eight months

Vietnam's outbound investments totaled $556.1 million in the first eight months of 2025, 3.8 times higher than the same period last year, according to data from the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance.

By Thanh Van

