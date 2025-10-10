Corporate

Green GSM drives VinFast EV expansion into the Philippines with Xentro

October 10, 2025 | 18:11
(0) user say
Green GSM has signed an MoU with the Philippines’ Xentro Motors to franchise VinFast electric vehicles, marking its first overseas expansion and a key milestone in building a regional green mobility network.
Green GSM drives VinFast EV expansion into the Philippines with Xentro

The MoU, signed in Metro Manila on October 9, covers the supply of 2,000 VinFast EVs for future operation under the Green GSM platform. The first 1,000 vehicles have already been ordered, with the remaining 1,000 scheduled for delivery over the next two years. Once regulatory and licensing procedures are finalised, the fleet will operate under the co-branded identity 'Green Xentro powered by Green GSM' across Metro Manila and other major Philippine cities.

The partnership follows Green GSM’s entry into the Philippine market earlier this year, where it launched its electric ride-hailing service as part of its mission to promote sustainable urban mobility. By collaborating with local partners such as Xentro Motors, Green GSM aims to accelerate the country’s transition towards cleaner, electrified transport while ensuring compliance with all local regulatory frameworks.

For Xentro Motors, this collaboration is part of its broader strategy to integrate sustainable transport solutions into its business ecosystem. The company plans to utilise its nationwide network of Xentro Malls to establish dedicated charging hubs, parking zones, and pick-up/drop-off points for electric taxis, providing greater convenience for both passengers and drivers. The partnership also extends to vehicle maintenance, charging infrastructure, and driver support services under Xentro Motors’ existing cooperation framework with VinFast.

"We are honored to partner with Green GSM in bringing all-electric ride-hailing closer to Filipino communities," said Noel M. Ignacio, CEO of Xentro Motors. "This collaboration reflects our belief that sustainability and progress can go hand in hand. By integrating electric mobility into our ecosystem, we aim to support the country’s long-term transport modernization goals and enhance daily commutes for users."

Dao Quy Phi, managing director of Green GSM Southeast Asia, said, "Our partnership with Xentro Motors marks another important step in our regional journey. We have successfully partnered with and supported more than 100 enterprises in several countries as they build sustainable business models within the electric mobility ecosystem. Xentro is the first of such valued partners in the Philippines, and we believe this cooperation will set a positive example for future collaborations."

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Green GSM

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

