Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong's Tevo forms strategic partnership with MobiFone Global

September 11, 2025 | 17:46
(0) user say
Tevo and MobiFone Global signed a strategic partnership on September 10 to co-publish mobile applications on the global market.
Hong Kong's Tevo forms strategic partnership with MobiFone Global

Tevo is an emerging AI applications and services startup based in Hong Kong. Under the partnership, both parties will jointly launch Dramini, the latest short drama app to be introduced to international markets.

“Tevo and MobiFone Global are both prestigious brands in their fields. We have entered a strategic partnership to export technology products to global markets as well as to introduce international premium digital services into Vietnam," said Van Vu, CEO of MobiFone Global.

This partnership with MobiFone Global marks a pivotal step for Tevo Global as we work together to deliver world-class digital products and bring Vietnamese technology to international markets. At the same time, we are also progressing with a pre-series A funding round with several leading Asian funds, which will further accelerate our growth, global reach, and AI initiatives," said Thanh Luu, CEO and founder of Tevo Global.

The global mobile app market generated $522.67 billion dollars in total annual revenue in 2024, according to market research by Statista. Advertising contributes nearly two-thirds of all app revenue, at more than $344 billion. The app categories that generate the most revenue are gaming apps and social networking apps, both with more than $150 billion annual revenue.

Tevo’s 2030 vision is to become the leading company in AI apps and services and among the top five largest companies in the mobile apps and games industry from Southeast Asia.

MobiFone Global Technology JSC (MobiFone Global) was established in 2007 as a subsidiary of MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation, one of the top three largest telcos in Vietnam. Since its establishment, MobiFone Global has grown significantly in both domestic and international markets. Overseas, MobiFone Global has established subsidiaries in the US, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Igloo shakes hands Loship and MobiFone to launch digital insurance services in Vietnam Igloo shakes hands Loship and MobiFone to launch digital insurance services in Vietnam

Igloo, an insurtech company based in Singapore, officially launched in Vietnam through a cooperation with two major partners, Mobifone and Loship.
MobiFone on the way to becoming a major tech company MobiFone on the way to becoming a major tech company

At VIR's conference on digital economy development in Hanoi on September 30, Nguyen Tuan Huy, head of Digital Transformation at MobiFone, stated the goal of digital transformation is to enhance business performance, increase labour productivity and work efficiency, and improve customer service quality.
Japan's Rakuten Symphony to trial 4G and 5G Open RAN mobile networks in Vietnam Japan's Rakuten Symphony to trial 4G and 5G Open RAN mobile networks in Vietnam

Japan-based Rakuten Symphony inked an MoU with MobiFone Corporation on June 4 to collaborate on a pilot project to deploy 4G and 5G Open RAN networks in Vietnam.

By Vy Bui

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tevo Mobifone Global Vietnam mobile apps

Related Contents

SABECO reaffirms commitment to brewing excellence on 150th anniversary

SABECO reaffirms commitment to brewing excellence on 150th anniversary

TVM Capital Healthcare SEA Fund 2025: First Close at $150M

TVM Capital Healthcare SEA Fund 2025: First Close at $150M

The tools to compete and win in a harder, hotter FDI game

The tools to compete and win in a harder, hotter FDI game

IGS Group expands into Vietnam with new Hanoi office

IGS Group expands into Vietnam with new Hanoi office

FBC ASEAN 2025 to boost Vietnam’s manufacturing transformation

FBC ASEAN 2025 to boost Vietnam’s manufacturing transformation

Green-digital goals require balance

Green-digital goals require balance

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ Outbound Investment

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TVM Capital Healthcare SEA Fund 2025: First Close at $150M

TVM Capital Healthcare SEA Fund 2025: First Close at $150M

Health In Tech Annual Shareholder Meeting 2025: Proxy & Voting Guide

Health In Tech Annual Shareholder Meeting 2025: Proxy & Voting Guide

MJFF Grants XingImaging SynuSight 18F-FD4 PET Tracer for Parkinson’s

MJFF Grants XingImaging SynuSight 18F-FD4 PET Tracer for Parkinson’s

Elliott Kansai Electric Statement 2025: Urges 40 per cent Dividend Hike

Elliott Kansai Electric Statement 2025: Urges 40 per cent Dividend Hike

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020